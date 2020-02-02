Sickly Vulpine The Fly



Gang Of Four's Andy Gill passes away Found out early this morning that Gang of Four's guitarist, and co-founding member, Andy Gill passed away on Saturday in London. He was the only founding member remaining in the band - which makes some sense considering how his signature guitar playing was arguably the most distinct aspect of the band. I believe he last toured with the band late last year. Supposedly the cause of death was related to pneumonia. Very sad indeed.



He was without a doubt a very innovative guitar player, and I do honestly believe he had some influence on The Edge. Can't recall any quotes from U2 praising Gang of Four, but anyone familiar with both bands will see some connection - similar to how you would see a connection between U2 and The Bunnymen.



Anyway, they were definitely peers for some time. I believe GO4 to be the better band earlier on, but U2 inevitably tied, then surpassed so many of their peers with War, The Unforgettable Fire and The Joshua Tree. U2 so successfully surpassed so many bands, some of which were earlier seen as superior, it's easy to forget what such great bands they left behind when they took off from the tarmac. Gang of Four was certainly one of the most deserving bands U2 surpassed when they launched themselves towards the stars.



I've rambled on long enough. If you know the band, then you realize what a huge loss this is for the punk/post punk music movement. If you don't know them, check out their first three albums - you'd be doing yourself a favor. You also might be getting a taste of what influenced U2, to some degree.



Andy Gill was easily one of the most unique and memorable guitarists of his era. Rest In Peace.