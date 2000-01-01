|
|
Today, 12:03 AM
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,161
Local Time: 11:26 PM
Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters (first masterpiece of the 2020s!)
First album in almost 8 years.
It's streaming now.
Go listen and come back.
We have to talk about it. It's so good.
Today, 12:07 AM
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,161
Local Time: 11:26 PM
|
First new Pitchfork 10 since My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy a decade ago:__________________
https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums...-bolt-cutters/
Fuck them but that is pretty cool.
Today, 12:22 AM
Neon Zebra
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: southern nevada
Posts: 10,606
Local Time: 11:26 PM
|
I've been listening all day.
Today, 12:29 AM
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,161
Local Time: 11:26 PM
