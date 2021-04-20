LuckyNumber7 Blue Crack Addict



Desert Island XII - LP Island - Rules & Sign Up Thread



But one year since the pandemic forced us all onto a remote island known as Quarantine Island, our ship has wrecked yet again. Jaded by the internet of 2020, the interference escape party boat has capsized after hitting a sandbar just off LP Island. Luckily, you managed to swim ashore, preserving your Rio PMP300 portable music player with its 32 MB of music capacity. Conveniently, you’d just completed the first perfect digital mixtape.



DIXII, not to be confused with the supposed dance/electronic music artist that showed up when I googled it, is probably like other Desert Islands but smaller, but what would I know. Here are your rules:



THE RULES

1. Your playlist may not fall short of 45 and probably shouldn’t exceed 60 minutes, but nobody is going to be upset with you if you pushed your LP up to 75 minutes since your new digital format will allow you to control its quality. However you choose to present the list is fine, since the double sided LP format was not constrained on your high tech MP3 player. I’ve selectively chosen to adjust the rules on this matter to facilitate the listening and review process, as well as add a new dimension to playlist making. Please be aware that while I personally show no preference towards a short or lengthy list, others very well might jazz with the low-fi audio compression used to get that extra few songs in there.



2. You may use only ONE song from a particular artist. If a track is broken up into several movements, please don’t contact me as I reserve no right to make an exception, but instead post in this thread and let mob rule.



3. Every track selected MUST BE OFFICIALLY RELEASED BY THE ARTIST IN QUESTION. No demos or bootleg tracks are allowed in this competition, unless said demos have been collected in an officially sanctioned compilation release of some kind. One exception is that tracks released on official websites, Bandcamp, Soundcloud, YouTube, etc. are allowed.



4. Tracks may not be edited or shortened in any way, unless there is a hidden track at the end. This does not apply to officially released radio/single edits. Since most of you will be using streaming services, I doubt this will be a problem.



5. You are welcome to select tracks you've chosen for previous DI lists, but explicitly not from DIXI. Unless you make a big stink about it in this thread.



SUBMISSION DETAILS

If you are including downloadable audio files, do not post your entries in this thread, as it is against forum rules to post officially released material on the forum itself. All entries for this competition should be sent to my PM box or to



Here is what is required for your entry:



A. Your track listing (see below for formatting details).



B. Links the music contained in your playlist. You may either zip your music and upload it to a site like mediafire or mega.nz OR if you can create your playlist on a streaming service such as Spotify or a YouTube playlist, send me the public link to it. Be aware that non-premium versions of Spotify and YouTube have advertisements that will affect the transitions on your list. I would personally prefer if you send me both, but one or the other is all that is required as long as either contains every track in the playlist.



Additionally, you may also send me a title for your playlist, as well as artwork and an explanatory paragraph of merciful length. These items are not required, but may be preferred for some participants.



FORMATTING

Please submit submissions using the following format EXACTLY:



Forum name: [Your Interference name here]



Playlist:



PLAYLIST TITLE (if you give it one)



Track #. Band Name - "Song Title" - Album Name (Time in Minutes:Seconds)

1. Please - "Follow This Format" - Thank You (20:15)

2. It Helps A Lot - "If You Follow This" - To The Letter (10:45)

3. Life Is Easier - "When People Do" - What Is Asked In The Rules (15:00)

4. Rules - "Are Not Hard" - To Follow (15:30)

5. Grammar, Punctuation, And Order - "Should Be Just Like They Are" - In This Example (7:15)

6. Thank You Very Much - "In Advance" - For Adhering To This Style! (43:20)



Total runtime: 112:05



DEADLINE

All submissions must be sent to me by April 20th, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST. The master list containing all entries will be posted shortly thereafter in a separate thread. You do not have to send me all of your material at once; you may send me a track listing here or artwork there, but make sure that your links are sent to me by the deadline. This deadline is subject to change based upon user activity in the upcoming week.



LISTENING AND DISCUSSION

The intention is to have at least 10 playlists in this competition. Those entries will be split in half, with each group having a discussion thread of their own. Each listening thread will have two weeks dedicated to it before we move on to the next one. In those threads, feel free to do running diaries of the lists and discuss them at your leisure.



VOTING

After all of the playlists have been sent out for listening (2 weeks per thread x2 groups = approximately a month), a mass PM will be sent out asking all participants to rank the lists, based on the criteria of their choosing. DO NOT VOTE FOR YOUR OWN LIST. Presumably, that means there will be 9 or so participants per list. The playlists will be scored in accordance with their placement on the list, so the first place playlist will receive 9 points, the second will receive 8 and so on. DO NOT FORGET TO SUBMIT YOUR RANKING WITHIN ONE WEEK OF THE MASS PM: ANYONE WHO DOES NOT SEND IN A RANKING WILL BE DISQUALIFIED FROM THE COMPETITION.



CONTESTANTS

For numerous reasons, this tournament will have a rather elastic list of contestants. The slots will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. As mentioned above, the contestants will be split in half during the listening period and playlists will be staggered accordingly.



The list of those who have explicitly communicated interest in participating is as follows:



1. the_tourist

2. LuckyNumber7

3. LemonMelon

4. namkcuR

5. GAF

6. iron yuppie

7. Joey788

8. gump

9. coblr

10. Ax

11. bono_212





Probably DaveC, the artist formally known as Peef, others on the boat still trying to swim

