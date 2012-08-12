LuckyNumber7 Blue Crack Addict



tldr version: this is a playlist of amazing late 60s/70s Brazilian music, which emerged in the context of an anti-dictatorship struggle, and which the current political context in the country makes particularly relevant and prescient. If you have time, here are the details:





Brazil, 1964. A democratically elected President is removed from power in yet another self-proclaimed anti-Communist military coup (against a non-Communist administration, to be clear) supported by the US in Latin America (with plenty of local support, to be clear). There is a saying across the region: there has never been a coup in the US because there is no US Embassy in Washington, DC. Was that ever true in the 60s and 70s. The newly installed transitional regime promised progress - "order and progress", as written in the Brazilian flag - but expectedly devolved quickly into an authoritarian dictatorship. Censorship offices were set up to ban books and approve newspapers before they went to press. Congress suspended. Students, union leaders and other opponents of the regime pulled from classrooms and workplaces never to be found again. Those who could afford to, particularly in the political and artistic class, left the country, taking political asylum in Chile (that is, until Pinochet took over, in yet another US-sponsored coup) or in Europe. Political repression and state-sponsored violence became commonplace, particularly in the late 1960s, a period that became known as the "Lead Years". Lead as in the noun, not the verb. The chemical element, Pb, atomic number 82. The heavy metal that kills you.



It was exactly in this period that Brazil saw the emergence of what would turn out to be its most important artistic movement in a half-century (and since).



Tropicália was not born as protest music. Its intellectual peers were artists, not political leaders. Chief amongst its influences was 1920s São Paulo, a vibrant literary and artistic scene that pushed the boundaries of Modernism and avant-gardism in the continent. Their secular Bible, if you will, was the so-called



Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, Os Mutantes, Rogério Duprat (a lesser know member of the movement, though possibly the most influential, a Billy Martin to virtually all of the Tropicalistas). Like everyone else in the late 1960s, they were listening to Revolver and Sgt Peppers, to Pet Sounds and Are You Experienced?, to Forever Changes and Odessey and Oracle. They read Sartre and Beat poetry, watched Truffaut and Godard. But their goal was to create something truly Brazilian. They admired how João Gilberto created a new genre, Bossa Nova, with Chega de Saudade (1959) and how Jorge Ben reinvented modern samba with Samba Esquema Novo (1963). They drew on the neglected musical traditions of the country, in particular Afro-Brazilian culture, often relegated to the periphery due to racism and the legacy of slavery. And so they went about cannibalizing all of those influences, foreign and domestic, creating something truly unique and Brazilian.



Distorted guitars juxtaposed with classical strings and heavenly vocal harmonies. Synth fills and syncopated Afro beats (no wonder David Byrne loved them). Samba and psychedelic rock. Deeply political messages presented interwoven in abstract lyricism (surely designed to confound the military censors). A counter-culture movement that was broadcast live on mass TV. Its paradoxes were entirely the point.



The initial reception to Tropicália wasn't kind. If you think Dylan at Newport was a rough crowd, here's a description of an early concert that involved some of its main characters:



"The booing and jeering was soon so loud that Veloso struggled to be heard over the din, and he again deliberately taunted the leftists [fact check: not really leftists] with his sexualised stage actions. Within a short time the performers were being pelted with fruit, vegetables, eggs and a rain of paper balls, and a section of the audience expressed their disapproval by standing up and turning their backs to the performers, prompting Os Mutantes to respond in kind by turning their backs on the audience. Infuriated by the students' reaction, Veloso stopped singing and launched into a furious improvised monologue [https://youtu.be/4xEz2uva_ZE?t=353], haranguing the students for their behaviour and denouncing what he saw as their cultural conservatism. He was then joined by Gilberto Gil, who came on stage to show his support for Veloso, and as the tumult reached a crescendo, Veloso announced he was withdrawing from the competition, and after deliberately finishing the song out of tune, the Tropicalistas defiantly walked offstage, arm-in-arm"



Of course this became the soundtrack to an anti-dictatorship movement. Their politics were often hidden in double entendres and subtleties, like in most good protest art. But make no mistake: you can hear the rebellion not only in the words, but in the music itself.



Tropicália as a movement was short-lived. By 1968, it was all but over. For a musical collective, a tightly bound group of artists, it was hard to continue when its two engines, Caetano and Gil, were in exile after being arrested by the military regime.* But Tropicalia left its imprint on a generation of musicians - who adopted their taste in experimentation and aspects of their revolutionary sound. You can hear its influence through a variety of genres and artists that emerged in the 1970s, many of whom were not part of the original movement. My list starts with the core of Tropicália but then moves outward to other musical currents in Brazil. Ultimately, they were all flowing from the same river, and speaking to the same socio-political context. Raul Seixas' baião-tinged psychedelic rock. The psych pop of Clube da Esquina, a collective of artists from Belo Horizonte. The radical Bossa-Nova infused folk of Chico Buarque. The second half of the playlist delves into the soul and funk sounds that emerged in particular in the Afro-Brazilian community, which combined those genres with psychedelia, samba and Bossa Nova.



* Caetano's albums in exile are a wonder. His lyricism translated quite well in English. This verse from A Little More Blue, the opening song in his 1971 self-titled album



One morning they came to take me to jail

I smiled at them and said "alright"

But alone in that same night

I cried and cried again

But today, but today, but today, I don't know why

I feel a little more blue than then



This is Brazil's past, but also its present. Today, thankfully we do not see activists disappearing after encounters with the army intelligence services. But as I write this, on 1 April, the anniversary of the military coup, I see the Vice-President of the country, a former General, tweeting about how, 57 years ago, "the Brazilian people, with support from the armed forces, prevented the Communist Movement from setting its flag in the country". I see the latest number of daily COVID-19 deaths, 3,673 today alone, a quarter of those in the world, a tragedy made possible certainly by the destructiveness of this virus, but mostly by the incompetence, inhumanity and viciousness of a buffoon of a man, a proud ignoramus, a disgrace of a president with only one notable moment in an utterly unremarkable career as a congressman: using his five seconds of fame on a roll call impeachment vote in 2016 to publicly praise the man who tortured the woman whom he was voting to remove from office. The 1960s are now.



Amongst foreign audiences who appreciate the music but not necessarily the background, there is a general sense that Tropicália and Brazilian psych-pop are sunny music. And I can understand that: it's bright, it's comforting, it's sexy. Heck, I enjoy it on sunny days. But make no mistake: underneath the beauty is a dark current, an effort to make sense of the inexplicable, to cope with suffering, to resist the effort to silence us. And that task, sadly, is not finished.

A rundown of the tracks





Módulo Lunar (Lunar Module) : The opening track comes from a forgotten gem, Os Brazões' self-titled debut (and their only record). They were known mostly as a studio band for Gal Costa and Tom Zé, but this record is Tropicália in a bottle: the blend of styles (this is like three songs in one), experimentation, psychedelia all coming together.



Alegria, Alegria (Joy, Joy) : One of my top 10 songs of all time, by my favorite Brazilian lyricist. Don’t let Caetano's angelic voice fool you. Despite its mostly gentle pace, this song packs an emotional punch. It became an anti-dictatorship hymn in Brazil, an ode to freedom, even if the lyrics are not directly political. It draws heavily on pop art (as the album cover hints at), with references to Coca Cola, Brigitte Bardot, shotguns, guerrillas, presidents and spaceships in the span of a few lines. The title of this playlist comes from the first verse of this song - "walking against the wind, no handkerchief no ID", supremely lyrical in Portuguese (



Não identificado (Unidentified) : The queen of Tropicália, Gal Costa. I avoided using the gorgeous Baby, a Caetano composition that Gal's heavenly delivery turned mainstream, possibly the most popular song of that period (my favorite version, though, is not Gal's, but the one included in the Mutantes' debut, sung by Rita Lee, with the psychedelic influences dialed to 200%). That said, "Não identificado" may be Gal's best song. It's the opener to her immaculate solo debut, one of the greatest albums in Brazilian music. The smooth transition from the distortion to the synth line to the strings and then her voice kicking in gets me every damn time. One of my favorite love songs.



Ando Meio Desligado (I've Been Kind of Disconnected) : Os Mutantes are the most important rock band in Brazil, so picking a song from their vast catalog was pretty hard. I settled into a song that is more representative of their Tropicália sound, before they went into harder rock and more experimental directions. It also has an amazing solo at the end. Rita Lee, who has lead vocals here, went on to quit the band a couple of years later and enjoy a tremendously successful solo career that included a couple of excellent glam rock albums. Personal story: she was my dad's classmate in primary school, and her artistic aura was already visible in the couple of photos that survived from the yearbook.



The next couple of songs gets us into the Psych Rock/Folk current that was really all over that period, and though they often don't have the readily apparent Tropicália sound, intellectually I can't dissociate them from that movement. Secos & Molhados would eventually adopt more of a Glam sound (they hinted at it already early on, particularly in their androginous aesthetics and in Ney Matogrosso's high-pitched vocals, with purposefully fluid and playful gender identities). This song comes from their earlier, predominantly psych period. " Sangue Latino " (Latin Blood) speaks to the violence caused in Latin American soil by the European colonizers, while exulting the resilience of those who survived. It was obviously also speaking to that particular era of authoritarianism in Brazil, and connecting the local struggle with that faced by some of its neighbors. It contains some great lyrics: "My latin blood, my captive soul / I breached treaties, I betrayed rites / I broke the lance, I threw into the nothingness a cry – a release". This is followed by Raul Seixas, one of the great singer-songwriters in the country, with one of his most popular songs, Metamorfose Ambulante ["Walking Metamorphosis"]. As others in this list, he is known for blending regional musical styles (in his case, from the state of Bahia in the northeast) with foreign rock. His sound here makes me think of Woodstock and the 1960s counter-culture. Seixas had a close artistic partnership with writer Paulo Coelho, who co-penned many of his lyrics (surely bringing in some mysticism to the work).



The stretch from Tom Zé to Lô Borges explores the Brazilian Psych Folk tradition. Tom Zé is one of the most idiosyncratic Brazilian artists, who has almost as many styles as he has records. This song is not as experimental as most of his work, and definitely not representative of his oeuvre, but (i) I like it and (ii) it fits well here. The next four songs all come from different musicians associated in some way to the Clube da Esquina collective, a group of musicians from Belo Horizonte (Esquina means intersection, they are named literally after the intersection of two streets in the neighborhood where they met and played). They are a different group of musicians than those in the Tropicália movement, but share a number of intellectual affinities. Their music was just as revolutionary, and the group produced perhaps the most acclaimed Brazilian record of all time, the self-titled "Clube da Esquina" (I purposefully avoided songs from that album as it is so popular, but please check if out if you haven't). Milton Nascimento went on to become the most recognized figure of this group, recording albums with Wayne Shorter, winning Grammys, etc [personal note: one of my best friends is also good friends with him, and 20 years ago I spent an evening chatting with him after seeing him in concert, in a memorable evening that I just wish I was more mature/fluent in music at the time to enjoy even more].



Chico Buarque's Deus Lhe Pague [God Bless You] marks a transition of sorts in the playlist. Chico worked mostly on the Bossa Nova/Samba tradition, and was often more revolutionary in his lyrics than in his sound. His father was perhaps the most important Brazilian sociologist, and Chico instills a certain intellectual cache to his work (he is also a novelist). His best album, Construção, recorded after he spent almost two years in Italy in political asylum, is nothing if not revolutionary, including in the music. The title track is a tour de force. Deus Lhe Pague is not far behind. It is ferocious, its angry pulse matched by some of the most direct anti-dictatorship lyrics [



The second half of the playlist starts with Nara Leão's Opinião [Opinion], and the sound will be markedly different from the first part: heavier emphasis on rhythms (samba and bossa nova), and later on Afro-Brazilian traditions and soul. Opinião is as fierce as any song here ["They can arrest me, they can beat me up / I won't change my opinion"], and it's the oldest song in the playlist, recorded right as the military took over. With Elis Regina's "O bêbado e o equilibrista" [The drunkard and the tightrope walker], you see a bit of hope about the post-dictatorship world, a celebration of Brazil's revival and the imminent demise of the dictatorship. Elis' song (written by Aldir Blanc and João Bosco) is about the amnesty law, and the imminent return of those who were abroad in exile. The imagery in the lyrics takes my breath away:



"Hope

Performs on the tightrope clutching a parasol

and every step of the way

might mean a nasty fall.

Bad luck!

The balancing acts of hope know

that every artist’s show

must go on."



The next several songs here draw on Afro-Brazilian culture, mostly from Rio de Janeiro and Salvador. The lyrics are not as openly political or directed at the military regime. Rather, the politics are in celebrating traditionally marginalized black culture. You can notice this in the titles. Luiz Melodia's album is called "Black Pearl"; Os Tincoãs' can me translated as "The Afrochants of the Tincoãs", we have a "Banda Black Rio", Novos Baianos are identified by their home state of Bahia, a poor state whose inhabitants - many black - were discriminated in southern, white Brazil. Erasmo Carlos' De Noite na Cama has a berimbau - an African single string percussive instrument, know for its role in capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial arts/dance [side note: this album has an interesting story: Erasmo Carlos used to be part of a rival movement to Tropicália, known as Jovem Guarda, which was generally dismissed as too poppy and unambitious musically or politically. He found a new record deal when Jovem Guarda was dying out, which gave him more independence. He then hired Rogério Duprat, the famous Tropicália producer, called a bunch of musicians from bands like Os Mutantes and others, and recorded this Psych gem, his best album].



This is really all a lead-up to Jorge Ben's Taj Mahal, from his groundbreaking album, Africa Brazil. This is when Jorge Ben went fully electric, after a series of wonderful, mostly acoustic albums [personal note: he is my favorite Brazilian live performer, full of energy, known for his incredible live shows. I saw him once in Olinda, next to Recife, during Carnival in 2000, and still recall that show]. It's an incredibly important album in Brazilian music, and yet it doesn't sound "important", but just plain fun.



Gilberto Gil - Cérebro Eletrônico (Electronic Brain) - We are back at the heart of Tropicália. Gil, Caetano's artistic companion, could not be more different. Whereas Caetano tended to be more introspective and melancholy, Gil is as joyful as they come, even when he is dealing in sad themes (Aquele Abraço, his farewell song before leaving to seek asylum abroad, is a good example). I deliberately placed his song together with Jorge Ben's, rather than at the early portion of the list, because they are spiritual brothers in "joie de vivre" (and recorded a great album together - Ogum, Xangô - the year before the release of Africa Brasil). Cérebro Eletrônico has some of my favorite guitar work from that whole period, and just such fantastic production all around.



The great Tim Maia, Brazil's foremost soul singer, follows with one of his psych laden songs, a mood piece. He was kind of confusing during this period, recording a bunch of songs that proselytized for a cult he had joined, but it's impossible not to be drawn by his voice and charisma.



We end on a quintessential Tropicália song, Tom Zé's Parque Industrial (Industrial Park). This is a satire about the notion of progress - progress as promised by the military men in power, who wanted to replace what they saw as a backwards version of Brazil with an industrialized and more urban country, like a Robert Moses on steroids (they literally built a highway crossing the Amazon Forest), with little regard to what was destroyed in the process. Tom Zé's lyrics make me think of Don Draper selling an ad campaign to a witless client. This version is not the original, from Zé's wonderful record Grande Liquidação, but a different recording contained in the Tropicália compilation Panis et Circensis. It brings many of this playlist's heroes together - Caetano, Gil, Gal, Os Mutantes - each with a different verse, reflecting the truly collective aspect of the movement. As a closer, I tried to reimagine this song as a statement: true progress was not new roads, airports or factories, but the end of a regime who killed to sell a lie. They lost. And they will lose again.



Fin.

1. Os Brazões - "Módulo Lunar" - Os Brazões (4:52)

2. Caetano Veloso - "Alegria, Alegria" - Caetano Veloso (2:48)

3. Gal Costa - "Não Identificado" - Gal Costa (3:18)

4. Os Mutantes - "Ando Meio Desligado" - A Divina Comédia ou Ando Meio Desligado (4:46)

5. Secos & Molhados - "Sangue Latino" - A volta de Secos & Molhados (2:08)

6. Raul Seixas - "Metamorfose Ambulante" - Krig-Ha, Bandolo (3:51)

7. Tom Zé - "Qualquer Bobagem" - Tom Zé (2:52)

8. Arthur Verocai - "Na boca do sol" - Arthur Verocai (3:00)

9. Milton Nascimento - "Fé Cega, Faca Amolada" - Minas (4:38)

10. Nelson Angelo e Joyce - "Vivo ou Morto" - Nelson Angelo e Joyce (2:23)

11. Lô Borges - "Aos Barões" - Lô Borges (2:32)

12. Chico Buarque - "Deus Lhe Pague" - Construção (3:19)

13. Nara Leão - "Opinião" - Opinião de Nara (2:32)

14. Elis Regina - "O bêbado e o equilibrista" - Essa Mulher (3:50)

15. Luiz Melodia - "Vale quanto pesa" - Pérola Negra (3:11)

16. Os Tincoãs - "Dora" - O Africanto dos Tincoãs (2:40)

17. Novos Baianos - "Mistério do Planeta" - Acabou Chorare (3:38)

18. Erasmo Carlos - "De Noite na Cama" - Carlos, Erasmo (3:17)

19. Jorge Ben Jor - "Taj Mahal" - África Brasil (3:07)

20. Gilberto Gil - "Cérebro Eletrônico" - Gilberto Gil (1969) (3:34)

21. D'Angelo - "Curto de Véu e Grinalda" - D'angelo (2:38)

22. Banda Black Rio - "Maria fumaça" - Maria Fumaça (2:25)

23. Tim Maia - "Ela Partiu" - Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia (4:16)

24. Multiple artists - "Parque Industrial" - Tropicália ou Panis et Circensis (3:17)



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/26...Rz2RY5Awd8EXfQ

REVIEWME: https://forms.gle/iLJox4f1e68SiPFY6



Total Runtime: 1 hr 18 min







LemonMelon

a.k.a. LeMel, MelonLemon, Le Melón



IT'S ALL TOO BEAUTIFUL







It's been one year since Interference embarked to Quarantine Island for its 11th main installment of Desert Island. If you are still around for this mini version, I want to say how happy I am for that and that I am able to join you once again. It has been a brutally challenging year for health, economics, politics and society at large, but we made it. You are stronger than you know and have so much to offer the world.



The following 79 minutes of escapist pop, psychedelia and jazz was compiled as a response to the light America sees at the end of its own long, dark tunnel, but it pulls from the outside world, featuring a number of tracks sung in French and Portuguese. While I, as an American, can be grateful for my country's brightening prospects with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's also important to remember that we share of each other's suffering and triumph. We are in an ongoing global fight.



The music I am bringing to you is joyous, buoyant and colorful, but much of it was created during times of great sociopolitical unrest. These musicians did not forget pressing matters, but responded to them the best way they knew how. Do not forget the ongoing pain of others; spend each day mindful of reality and consider how you can help. Always to give to others from the surplus that you've been given. The world is a cruel place; if we aren't helping each other, the systems set in place certainly will not either.



As you listen to this playlist, please appreciate the gift of music that we share with one another. It eases our misery and brings us joy. It's all too beautiful.



1. Emitt Rhodes - "Fresh As a Daisy" - Emitt Rhodes (2:51)

2. The Left Banke - "She May Call You Up Tonight" - Walk Away Renee/Pretty Ballerina (2:21)

3. Michel Polnareff - "L'amour avec toi" - Love Me Please Love Me (3:07)

4. The Hollies - "Carrie-Anne" - Evolution (2:55)

5. Small Faces - "Itchycoo Park" - There Are But Four Small Faces (2:51)

6. The Millennium - It's You - Begin (3:21)

7. The Cowsills - "The Rain, the Park & Other Things" - The Cowsills (3:04)

8. Sagittarius - "My World Fell Down" - Present Tense (2:54)

9. The Zombies - "Maybe After He's Gone" - Odessey and Oracle (2:33)

10. The Mamas & the Papas - "Monday, Monday" - If You Can Believe Your Eyes & Ears (3:28)

11. Stone Poneys - "Different Drum" - Evergreen, Vol. 2 (2:39)

12. Françoise Hardy - "Comment te dire adieu" - Comment te dire adieu (2:28)

13. The Association - "Windy" - Insight Out (2:54)

14. The Lovin' Spoonful - "You Didn't Have to Be So Nice" - Daydream (2:26)

15. The Free Design - "Kites Are Fun" - Kites Are Fun (2:42)

16. Margo Guryan - "Sun" - Take a Picture (2:36)

17. Serge Gainsbourg - "Bonnie & Clyde" - Initials B.B.

18. Brigitte Fontaine - "Il Pleut" - Brigitte Fontaine est...? (2:35)

19. Scott Walker - "On Your Own Again" - Scott 4 (1:44)

20. Lô Borges - "Homem Da Rua" - Lô Borges (2:00)

21. Milton Nascimento - "Tudo que você podia ser" - Clube Da Esquina (2:57)

22. Jorge Ben - "Oba, lá vem ela" - Força Bruta (4:12)

23. Vinicius de Moraes, Maria Creuza & Toquinho - "Lamento No Morro" - La Fusa (2:31)

24. Elis Regina & Antônio Carlos Jobim - "Águas de março" - Elis & Tom (3:34)

25. Stan Getz & João Gilberto - "Só danço samba" - Getz/Gilberto (3:45)

26. Novos Baianos - "Preta pretinha (Reprise)" - Acabou Chorare (3:22)

27. Gal Costa - "Baby" - Gal Costa (3:32)



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6k...a7c435dcec4d40

REVIEWME: https://forms.gle/iLJox4f1e68SiPFY6



Total Runtime: 79:38







Joey788

a.k.a. Joey, Because JoeyNumber788, cobbler's pet roo



KEEP GOING







For this playlist, I focused on creating a vibe that would evolve over the course of its runtime, choosing

artists I’ve never used before in Desert Island, with a couple of exceptions. But as we start to come out

of one of the most challenging periods in our lifetimes, the anxiety, anger, chaos and sadness of the past

year heavily influenced my choices. While I wouldn’t call this an explicit pandemic or 2020 playlist, it

does reflect the moods and struggles of recent times, ending on a note of resilience as we hopefully

start to recover and rejuvenate. Even in the worst moments, keep going.



1. The Staves - “Tired as Fuck” – Tired as Fuck/Train Tracks (3:37)

2. Lande Hekt – “80 Days of Rain” – Going to Hell (3:41)

3. Long Neck – “Milky Way” – Will This Do? (3:47)

4. Wolf Alice – “Sky Musings” – Visions of a Life (2:58)

5. The Cure – “M” – Seventeen Seconds (3:04)

6. EMA – “I Wanna Destroy” – Exile in the Outer Ring (3:07)

7. Algiers – “Void” – There Is No Year (2:57)

8. Foals – “Providence” – Holy Fire (4:08)

9. Steven Wilson – “Abandoner” – Insurgentes (4:48)

10. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – “LIFE ON MARS?” – Watchmen: Volume 3 (Music from the HBO

Series) (2:54)

11. FKA twigs – “home with you” – MAGDALENE (3:45)

12. Christine and the Queens – “People, I’ve Been Sad” – La vita nuova (4:21)

13. Lorde – “Supercut” – Melodrama (4:38)

14. Depeche Mode – “Waiting for the Night” – Violator (6:07)

15. Sufjan Stevens – “Tell Me You Love Me” – The Ascension (4:22)

16. Talking Heads – “Road to Nowhere” – Little Creatures (4:19)

17. This Is the Kit – “Keep Going” – Off Off On (6:39)



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5j...Ri2hHwIjuu30OA

REVIEWME: https://forms.gle/iLJox4f1e68SiPFY6



