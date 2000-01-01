LuckyNumber7 Blue Crack Addict



It goes without saying 2021 is just as uncertain as 2020. Economic crisis. Political and social tensions and divisions. Oh, and this thing called COVID is still changing the very fabric of our society; so many deaths-and smiles and hands shakes are a custom of yesterday. But is there hope?



During this pandemic, I began to reevaluate my faith in God. Some things I uncovered weren’t pretty, but some discoveries were a catalyst for change in my life. And this ignited a new purpose for me. These times of isolation have been challenging, but they also gave me a lot of time to think.



This playlist features some “Christian” artists, but the songs themselves aren’t overtly Christian. My purpose in including them was to spotlight my soul-searching for this year. “Don’t Stop the Madness” by Tenth Avenue North says, “All I hear is what they're selling me/That God is love; He's isn't suffering/And what you need is a little faith in prosperity/But oh my God I know there's more than this/If You promise pain, it can't be meaningless/So make me poor if it's the price for freedom.” The part of “If You promise pain, it can’t be meaningless” really stood out to me and became the framework for this playlist and trying to make sense of pain and even denial about suffering in our society.



Other songs on here capture a feeling of isolation, anxiety, relational conflict, and depression. I tried to make this playlist more introspective than heavy on the instrumentation. I hope you enjoy.



1. Love and Rockets - Ball of Confusion (Single Version) - Sorted! The Best Of (3:33)

2. Tenth Avenue North - Don’t Stop the Madness - The Struggle (4:43)

3. Coldplay - 42 - Viva La Vida or Death And All His Friends (3:58)

4. Oasis - Slide Away -Definitely Maybe (6:33)

5. Fort Frances - Another Life - The Front Page of the Modern Age (3:28)

6. Will Reagan - Your Love Is Better - Endless Years (5:21)

7. Local Natives - Garden Of Elysian - Violet Street (4:37)

8. Young the Giant - Superposition (Reprise) - Superposition (Reprise) (3:47)

9. Longwave - I Know It’s Coming Someday - The Strangest Things (4:16)

10. The Beatles - Taxman – Revolver (2:39)

11. Cat Stevens - Trouble - Mona Bone Jakon (2:48)

12. U2 - 13 (There is A Light) - Songs Of Experience (4:20)

13. Nick Waterhouse - Dead Room -Holly (2:52)

14. Josh Garrels - A Long Way – Home (5:01)

15. Blur - No Distance Left to Run – 13 (3:29)

16. The Airborne Toxic Event - Half Of Something Else - All At Once (4:39)

17. Delay Trees - The Atlantic – Readymade (7:12)



From the same people who brought you Bonocat on the iPod commercials, Pop Sandwich is filled with big hits - the fans will love it!



A little background - I used to make playlists once monthly for nearly six years straight. The rules were straight forward - ten to twenty songs, loosely broken up into a third of music I know, a third of music that's old and people generally know, and a third of music that's new(ish). In addition to that breakdown, some attempt to transition or phase between songs. On occasion, I'd also try to mimic concert structures. Consider this playlist to be me playing an old game. In all likelihood, I'll provide a longer explanations in conversation for those who care for additional info!



1. Britney Spears - Lucky - Oops!... I Did it Again (3:26)

2. Outkast - Dracula's Wedding (feat. Kelis) - Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2:32)

3. Mashrou' Leila - Aoede - Ibn El Leil (4:37)

4. Sir Sly - You Haunt Me - You Haunt Me (3:42)

5. Gnarls Barkley - Just a Thought - St. Elsewhere (3:43)

6. LCD Soundsystem - Get Innocuous! - Sound of Silver (7:12)

7. Editors - Papillon - In This Light and on This Evening (5:24)

8. And One - Military Fashion Show - Bodypop (4:28)

9. New Order - Regret - Republic (4:10)

10. VHS Collection - Stranger - Stereo Hype (4:15)

11. The Naked and Famous - Blinding Lights - Blinding Lights (3:07)

12. Night Riots - Young Lore - Young Lore (4:18)

13. Kid Wave - All I Want - Gloom (3:50)

14. Joy Division - Atmosphere - TOTAL (4:12)

15. Phosphorescent - Song For Zula - Muchacho (6:10)

16. Cubicolor - Points Beyond - Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night (5:27)

17. FM Attack - A Million Miles Away - Astrowave (3:57)

18. Coldplay - A Spell a Rebel Yell - Violet Hill (2:48)

19. Issam Alnajjar - Turning Me Up (Hadal Ahbek) -Turning Me Up (Hadal Ahbek) (2:24)



I know “the year that was” is not a particularly original concept, but I hope this list might introduce some of you to a few good tracks you missed. I’ve tried to give it a bit of structure beyond just being a mixtape of cool tunes. It opens with loud and intense songs from the realms of punk and shoegaze: heavy tunes to thrash out the heaviness of the plague year and all it entailed. It then works its way through some tunes that articulate depression and others that express affection—I had a strange year on both fronts. It fairly well covers the diversity of material I enjoyed last year and in preparing the list I had a handful of moments that drove home just how profoundly music affected and sustained me in 2020.



I should say that my original concept was to do a “top 20 for 2020”, featuring my top 20 songs on the one-per-artist rule, but although this is indeed 20 tracks, it is not quite my actual top 20. The following songs from my top 20 missed the cut:

"Stardew”, Purity Ring. This is my favourite song of 2020, but I used it in last year’s DI and wanted to avoid repeats. I was going to include “Pink Lightning” to give Purity Ring representation, but as much as I adore the song, its intro sucks. Nah. “Ancestral Recall”, Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou. This is my second-favourite song of 2020, but I suspect that it will not be to most tastes on B&C. I have not shied away from heavy music in making this list, but “Ancestral Recall” is straight-up harsh-vocal sludge metal intensity. When it came to the crunch (i.e. my list was about 30 seconds over the limit), I ditched it for a shorter song that had been on the brink of inclusion and might be more to B&C’s satisfaction. “Cascades”, Sleepmakeswaves. It too was in last year’s DI, so I put in my second-favourite from their album instead, “Zelda”. “Sandcastles”, Cable Ties. Last year’s DI, again. I chose my second-favourite from the album, again. “Folding”, Hum. It was too long, and the extended outro was a drag on the list, so I brought in the more concise “Step Into You”.

I name these so that you can put together a little “extended cut” if you enjoy what’s here. I really hope you do: these songs mean a great deal to me, some in ways that I cannot properly articulate. We are fortunate to live at a time when we can enjoy a wealth of music from around the globe even when we are stuck in our houses. I’ve missed live music dearly, but through music streaming and emptying my wallet every Bandcamp Friday, I’ve derived meaning and pleasure and still felt connected to the world at large. The album name of the last song on the playlist, The Long Now, describes the times very well.



Take care everyone, and I hope that wherever you are, you and yours are keeping well.



1. Cable Ties – “Tell Them Where to Go” – Far Enough (4:03)

2. I Like Trains – “Dig In” – Kompromat (3:26)

3. Stay Inside – “Monuments” – Viewing (3:21)

4. Hum – “Step Into You” – Inlet (4:04)

5. Phoxjaw – “Half House” – Royal Swan (3:55)

6. Peel Dream Magazine – “Pill” – Agitprop Alterna (3:19)

7. Soccer Mommy – “Circle the Drain” – Color Theory (4:40)

8. Egoism – “You You” – On Our Minds EP (2:53)

9. Katie Dey – “Darkness” – Mydata (3:01)

10. Kučka – “Ascension” – Ascension single (3:22)

11. Young Ejecta – “Call My Name” – Ride Lonesome (3:56)

12. Empathy Test – “Love Moves” – Monsters (4:06)

13. Mint Julep – “Some Feel Rain” – Some Feel Rain single (4:56)

14. Blondfire – “Marigold” – Marigold single (3:31)

15. Mild Orange – “First Taste” – Mild Orange (3:08)

16. Aleah – “The Tower” – Aleah (5:05)

17. Myrkur – “House Carpenter” – Folkesange (3:38)

18. Health – “Cyberpunk 2.0.2.0.” – Disco4 :: Part I (5:13)

19. Sleepmakeswaves – “Zelda” – These Are Not Your Dreams (5:31)

20. The Luxembourg Signal – “When All That We Hold Decays” – The Long Now (4:36)





