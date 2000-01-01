LuckyNumber7 Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Sep 2010 Location: Washington, DC Posts: 17,861 Local Time: 02:06 AM

GROUP 1







iron yuppie

a.k.a. iYup, iYupster, Iron & Yuppie, The Yuppie Puppy



TWO SONGS



Over the course of a few days last spring, I heard two songs in random situations that immediately resonated with me: “Voices Carry” and “It’s Obvious.” I built a playlist around them. Hope you enjoy it.



1. ’Til Tuesday - “Voices Carry” - Voices Carry (4:23)

2. A Flock of Seagulls - “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - Listen (5:30)

3. Eurythmics - “Here Comes the Rain Again” - Touch (4:54)

4. Visage - “Fade to Grey” - Visage (3:59)

5. Gary Numan - “Films” - The Pleasure Principle (4:09)

6. David Bowie - “Always Crashing in the Same Car” - Low (3:35)

7. Eno, Moebius, Roedelius - “The Shade” - After the Heat (3:11)

8. Cocteau Twins - “Lazy Calm” - Victorialand (6:34)

9. The Durutti Column - “Love No More” - Vini Reilly (2:47)

10. Felt - “Fortune” - Crumbling the Antiseptic Beauty (3:31)

11. Young Marble Giants - “Credit in the Straight World” - Colossal Youth (2:29)

12. Au Pairs - “It’s Obvious” - Stepping out of Line: The Anthology (6:17)

13. The Raincoats - “Ooh Ooh La La La” - Moving (3:09)

14. Maximum Joy - “Silent Street / Silent Dub” - Silent Street / Silent Dub (7:53)

15. Laurie Anderson - “From the Air” - Big Science (4:33)

16. Peter Gabriel - “This Is the Picture (Excellent Birds)” - So (4:22)

17. The Cure - “The Walk” - Greatest Hits (3:31)

18. Depeche Mode - “Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)” - Never Let Me Down Again (4:22)



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6r...vCGqyspT5WjFxE

REVIEWME: https://forms.gle/iLJox4f1e68SiPFY6



Total runtime: 1hr 19min







GirlsAloudFan

a.k.a. GAF, GAF Aloud Fan, A Loud Fan



SONGS I LISTENED TO IN THE LAST YEAR WHILE DRINKING COFFEE IN THE MORNING







1. John Barry Orchestra - "James Bond Theme" - Dr. No (1:48)

2. Slowdive - "Alison" - Souvlaki (3:51)

3. Drugstore - "El President" - The Best of Drugstore (2:51)

4. Pulp - "Like A Friend" - This Is Hardcore (4:31)

5. Ride - "Vapour Trails" - Nowhere (4:18)

6. Blur - "The Universal" - The Great Escape (3:59)

7. Elbow - "One Day Like This" - The Seldom Seen Kid (6:34)

8. Sonic Youth - "Tunic (Song For Karen)" - Goo (6:19)

9. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Love Burns" - B.R.M.C. (4:05)

10. Hayley Williams - "First Thing To Go" - Flowers For Vases/Descansos (2:59)

11. Longpigs - "Lost Myself" - The Sun Is Often Out (5:04)

12. The Strokes - "Ode to the Mets" - The New Abnormal (5:52)

13. The Human League - "Louise" - Hysteria (5:00)



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2p...5ac85246534f50

REVIEWME: https://forms.gle/iLJox4f1e68SiPFY6



Total Runtime: 57:11







the tourist

a.k.a. Seattle's Best, on tourist, baby daddy



IDIOT SLOW DOWN: a mini desert island excursion







These are all songs I desperately love and many of them belong in the top 3 of each artist’s repertoire in my opinion. Each of these songs brings back vivid memories and nostalgia for different times and places, friends old and new and some long gone. Sometimes when life gets busy and maybe panic sets in we just need to slow down and enjoy those moments, those memories. I hope everyone finds at least something that resonates with them whether an old favorite or even more so if it’s something from one of the lesser-known artists.



Now I’ll add a few notes about some of the songs. Deep Sea Diver is an artist I’ve championed around these parts for awhile and I hope you all dig this one and look into them further - Jessica Dobson is one of my favorite modern guitarists. Noah Gundersen has come onto my radar in a big way over the last few years and AFTER ALL was the song I was introduced to him by - the main guitar riff reminds me of a slowed down version of Pride. Author’s Is It Far Or Is It Close is one of my top albums of its decade and I’ll probably include a song from it on every desert island we have for awhile, as long as we continue to have them. The American Frontier, for those that don’t know, is me and I thank each of you who have given my album a spin - and if you haven’t yet, you should because I think you’ll like it.



Credit to a good friend of mine for introducing me to many of these artists over the last six years (Jay Som, Deep Sea Diver, Noah Gundersen, Author, Alabama Shakes) and encouraging me to listen to more of certain artists I only knew casually (Jay Som, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kendrick Lamar). He will probably be playing drums for me live when things open back up, and likely will play some guitar and bass on my next record. I told him about desert island and almost suggested he join interference just to take part because he dug the concept, but I didn’t want to do that just in case it seemed self-serving since I know his taste in music reflects my own fairly closely. If we do this again and you all don’t mind, I might invite him to the next one.



I hope we keep doing these. Even if interference goes away. In the event that this is the final desert island, though, I decided to use my namesake at the heart of the order. I’ve been keeping it in my back pocket for that inevitable someday, and decided I shouldn’t wait any longer.



01. The Cure - “Push” - The Head On The Door (4:31)

02. Jay Som - “Baybee” - Everybody Works (3:45)

03. Deep Sea Diver - “Notice Me” - Secrets (4:36)

04. Unwed Sailor - “Moon Coin” - Heavy Age (3:26)

05. The American Frontier - “And When We Reach The End” - Memories (5:59)

06. Noah Gundersen - “AFTER ALL (EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME)” - WHITE NOISE (4:02)

07. Author - “Is It Far Or Is It Close” - Is It Far Or Is It Close (3:30)

08. The National - “Pink Rabbits” - Trouble Will Find Me (4:36)

09. Radiohead - “The Tourist” - OK Computer (5:26)

10. Arctic Monkeys - “Star Treatment” - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (5:54)

11. Alabama Shakes - “Gemini” - Sound & Color (6:35)

12. Childish Gambino - “Redbone” - Awaken, My Love! (5:26)

13. Bon Iver - “10 d E A T h b R E a s T” - 22, A Million (2:24)

14. HAIM - “Forever” - Days Are Gone (4:05)

15. Taylor Swift - “Style” - 1989 (3:51)

16. Carly Rae Jepsen - “Emotion” - Emotion (3:17)

17. Kendrick Lamar with SZA - “All The Stars” - Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By (3:52)

18. Lupe Fiasco - “All Black Everything” - Lasers (3:40)



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0q...Rxq-EaaC_6nCLA

REVIEWME: https://forms.gle/iLJox4f1e68SiPFY6



Total Runtime: 79:00 Over the course of a few days last spring, I heard two songs in random situations that immediately resonated with me: “Voices Carry” and “It’s Obvious.” I built a playlist around them. Hope you enjoy it.1. ’Til Tuesday - “Voices Carry” - Voices Carry (4:23)2. A Flock of Seagulls - “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - Listen (5:30)3. Eurythmics - “Here Comes the Rain Again” - Touch (4:54)4. Visage - “Fade to Grey” - Visage (3:59)5. Gary Numan - “Films” - The Pleasure Principle (4:09)6. David Bowie - “Always Crashing in the Same Car” - Low (3:35)7. Eno, Moebius, Roedelius - “The Shade” - After the Heat (3:11)8. Cocteau Twins - “Lazy Calm” - Victorialand (6:34)9. The Durutti Column - “Love No More” - Vini Reilly (2:47)10. Felt - “Fortune” - Crumbling the Antiseptic Beauty (3:31)11. Young Marble Giants - “Credit in the Straight World” - Colossal Youth (2:29)12. Au Pairs - “It’s Obvious” - Stepping out of Line: The Anthology (6:17)13. The Raincoats - “Ooh Ooh La La La” - Moving (3:09)14. Maximum Joy - “Silent Street / Silent Dub” - Silent Street / Silent Dub (7:53)15. Laurie Anderson - “From the Air” - Big Science (4:33)16. Peter Gabriel - “This Is the Picture (Excellent Birds)” - So (4:22)17. The Cure - “The Walk” - Greatest Hits (3:31)18. Depeche Mode - “Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)” - Never Let Me Down Again (4:22)Total runtime: 1hr 19min1. John Barry Orchestra - "James Bond Theme" - Dr. No (1:48)2. Slowdive - "Alison" - Souvlaki (3:51)3. Drugstore - "El President" - The Best of Drugstore (2:51)4. Pulp - "Like A Friend" - This Is Hardcore (4:31)5. Ride - "Vapour Trails" - Nowhere (4:18)6. Blur - "The Universal" - The Great Escape (3:59)7. Elbow - "One Day Like This" - The Seldom Seen Kid (6:34)8. Sonic Youth - "Tunic (Song For Karen)" - Goo (6:19)9. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Love Burns" - B.R.M.C. (4:05)10. Hayley Williams - "First Thing To Go" - Flowers For Vases/Descansos (2:59)11. Longpigs - "Lost Myself" - The Sun Is Often Out (5:04)12. The Strokes - "Ode to the Mets" - The New Abnormal (5:52)13. The Human League - "Louise" - Hysteria (5:00)Total Runtime: 57:11These are all songs I desperately love and many of them belong in the top 3 of each artist’s repertoire in my opinion. Each of these songs brings back vivid memories and nostalgia for different times and places, friends old and new and some long gone. Sometimes when life gets busy and maybe panic sets in we just need to slow down and enjoy those moments, those memories. I hope everyone finds at least something that resonates with them whether an old favorite or even more so if it’s something from one of the lesser-known artists.Now I’ll add a few notes about some of the songs. Deep Sea Diver is an artist I’ve championed around these parts for awhile and I hope you all dig this one and look into them further - Jessica Dobson is one of my favorite modern guitarists. Noah Gundersen has come onto my radar in a big way over the last few years and AFTER ALL was the song I was introduced to him by - the main guitar riff reminds me of a slowed down version of Pride. Author’s Is It Far Or Is It Close is one of my top albums of its decade and I’ll probably include a song from it on every desert island we have for awhile, as long as we continue to have them. The American Frontier, for those that don’t know, is me and I thank each of you who have given my album a spin - and if you haven’t yet, you should because I think you’ll like it.Credit to a good friend of mine for introducing me to many of these artists over the last six years (Jay Som, Deep Sea Diver, Noah Gundersen, Author, Alabama Shakes) and encouraging me to listen to more of certain artists I only knew casually (Jay Som, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kendrick Lamar). He will probably be playing drums for me live when things open back up, and likely will play some guitar and bass on my next record. I told him about desert island and almost suggested he join interference just to take part because he dug the concept, but I didn’t want to do that just in case it seemed self-serving since I know his taste in music reflects my own fairly closely. If we do this again and you all don’t mind, I might invite him to the next one.I hope we keep doing these. Even if interference goes away. In the event that this is the final desert island, though, I decided to use my namesake at the heart of the order. I’ve been keeping it in my back pocket for that inevitable someday, and decided I shouldn’t wait any longer.01. The Cure - “Push” - The Head On The Door (4:31)02. Jay Som - “Baybee” - Everybody Works (3:45)03. Deep Sea Diver - “Notice Me” - Secrets (4:36)04. Unwed Sailor - “Moon Coin” - Heavy Age (3:26)05. The American Frontier - “And When We Reach The End” - Memories (5:59)06. Noah Gundersen - “AFTER ALL (EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME)” - WHITE NOISE (4:02)07. Author - “Is It Far Or Is It Close” - Is It Far Or Is It Close (3:30)08. The National - “Pink Rabbits” - Trouble Will Find Me (4:36)09. Radiohead - “The Tourist” - OK Computer (5:26)10. Arctic Monkeys - “Star Treatment” - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (5:54)11. Alabama Shakes - “Gemini” - Sound & Color (6:35)12. Childish Gambino - “Redbone” - Awaken, My Love! (5:26)13. Bon Iver - “10 d E A T h b R E a s T” - 22, A Million (2:24)14. HAIM - “Forever” - Days Are Gone (4:05)15. Taylor Swift - “Style” - 1989 (3:51)16. Carly Rae Jepsen - “Emotion” - Emotion (3:17)17. Kendrick Lamar with SZA - “All The Stars” - Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By (3:52)18. Lupe Fiasco - “All Black Everything” - Lasers (3:40)Total Runtime: 79:00