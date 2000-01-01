Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 08:28 PM   #1
Blue Crack Supplier
 
lazarus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 40,183
Local Time: 07:47 PM
Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways


First album of original material in 8 years.

Reviews have been extremely positive, including the 9.0 and BNM from Pitchfork today (Tempest received a 6.8 and Modern Times an 8.3). 4.5 stars from Rolling Stone. Metacritic scores of 100 for reviews from The Guardian, LA Times, Mojo, The Telegraph, The Line of Best Fit, and NME.

Fiona Apple guests stars(!)

GET HYPE and discuss.
Old Today, 08:31 PM   #2
45:33
 
cobl04's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,356
Local Time: 12:47 PM
I think I'm gonna go straight out and buy this bad boy. I love Murder Most Foul.

Maybe U2 could look around and go hmm, maybe we don't have to make music aimed at getting us our next US #1 single. Maybe we could just make music we want to make without any pretensions of it being a big radio hit and we, too, could get our best reviews and sentiment in 15 years.
