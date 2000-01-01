|
|Today, 08:28 PM
Blue Crack Supplier
Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
First album of original material in 8 years.
Reviews have been extremely positive, including the 9.0 and BNM from Pitchfork today (Tempest received a 6.8 and Modern Times an 8.3). 4.5 stars from Rolling Stone. Metacritic scores of 100 for reviews from The Guardian, LA Times, Mojo, The Telegraph, The Line of Best Fit, and NME.
Fiona Apple guests stars(!)
GET HYPE and discuss.
|Today, 08:31 PM
45:33
I think I'm gonna go straight out and buy this bad boy. I love Murder Most Foul.
Maybe U2 could look around and go hmm, maybe we don't have to make music aimed at getting us our next US #1 single. Maybe we could just make music we want to make without any pretensions of it being a big radio hit and we, too, could get our best reviews and sentiment in 15 years.
