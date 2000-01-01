cobl04 45:33



I think I'm gonna go straight out and buy this bad boy. I love Murder Most Foul.



Maybe U2 could look around and go hmm, maybe we don't have to make music aimed at getting us our next US #1 single. Maybe we could just make music we want to make without any pretensions of it being a big radio hit and we, too, could get our best reviews and sentiment in 15 years.