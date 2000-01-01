bono_212 Blue Crack Distributor



B&C's 2020 Albums of the Year Thread



- You list your top 15 albums.

- You distribute 100 points up among those 15 albums however you see fit. You cannot exceed 15 points for a single album, however.

- A top thirty will be formed, and if necessary, a minimum number of votes will be required for an album to make the top thirty.

- In case of a tie, the album with the larger number of votes gets precedence. If they are tied in both points and votes, we move to a shootout.



Let's aim for having lists submitted by January 15th, but I'm totally OK with offering leeway in favor of more lists. The actual countdown would then likely occur on January 18th.



Other than that, please also feel free to use this thread to discuss end of year lists (but my God, that Pitchfork singles list is awful), submit a list without participating in the countdown, or just discuss what your favorite band from [insert slightly obscure country here] was up to this year.



This was a GREAT year for music, in the face of an extremely challenging year. At the end of the day, I truly want to celebrate it.



