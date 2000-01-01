B&C's 2020 Albums of the Year Thread - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Blue Crack Distributor
 
bono_212's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 83,152
Local Time: 12:50 PM
B&C's 2020 Albums of the Year Thread
Well, Gump is awesome and left a great breadcrumb trail of the rules in his, Peefs and Mofo's thread of the past, so this was much easier than I thought it'd be:

Quote:
Mofo rules
- You list your top 15 albums.
- You distribute 100 points up among those 15 albums however you see fit. You cannot exceed 15 points for a single album, however.
- A top thirty will be formed, and if necessary, a minimum number of votes will be required for an album to make the top thirty.
- In case of a tie, the album with the larger number of votes gets precedence. If they are tied in both points and votes, we move to a shootout.
Whether 1 person or 15 people participate doesn't matter, as long as we have some discussion, so please don't stress at all about submitting a list. If it happens, great. I'm going to possibly suspend the minimum number of votes rule this year, if we don't have enough entries, but we'll see. This is my dictatorship now.

Let's aim for having lists submitted by January 15th, but I'm totally OK with offering leeway in favor of more lists. The actual countdown would then likely occur on January 18th.

Other than that, please also feel free to use this thread to discuss end of year lists (but my God, that Pitchfork singles list is awful), submit a list without participating in the countdown, or just discuss what your favorite band from [insert slightly obscure country here] was up to this year.

This was a GREAT year for music, in the face of an extremely challenging year. At the end of the day, I truly want to celebrate it.

Thanks everyone!
Old Today, 02:25 PM   #2
Blue Crack Distributor
 
bono_212's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 83,152
Local Time: 12:50 PM
My top three most-played tracks this year are by Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX. I don't even know what's happening anymore.
Old Today, 02:37 PM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
the tourist's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Posts: 27,574
Local Time: 12:50 PM
This is great. I don’t think I listened to enough new music this year to participate in a list, but I look forward to discussion.

My top three most played songs via Spotify for 2020:

1. Impossible Weight by Deep Sea Diver ft. Sharon Van Etten
2. Lost In Yesterday by Tame Impala
3. Cardigan by Taylor Swift

It wouldn’t be wildly different if including vinyl, though there might be more by one of those three or less. Likely another Deep Sea Diver or Taylor Swift song would bump Tame Impala off since I’ve listened to the shit out of the DSD and Taylor records on vinyl.
