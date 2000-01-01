bigbang The Fly

Join Date: Feb 2011 Posts: 94 Local Time: 11:48 PM

Any interactions between Pink Floyd & U2?



A quick Google search for "U2 and David Gilmour" shows that David Gilmour went to a U2 show in the 90s and apparently didn't like it and searching for U2 and Roger Waters shows Roger railing against Bono for complaining about the size of Pink Floyd's Wall shows in the 80s. It's sad to read as I think David Gilmour and The Edge might be my two favorite guitarists at the moment. Plus, songs like Run Like Hell sound like the forerunners of The Edge's delay sound.



On a positive note, drummer Nick Mason praises U2 (but criticizes their Songs of Innocence release strategy) as he says: "Look, U2 are a great band, and Bono’s an extraordinary individual.." in this article:



From the U2 side.... there's several mentions of Pink Floyd in the U2 by U2 biography, notably where Bono tells Edge to buy a delay pedal based on the sounds he heard in Animals when it came out in 1977. Edge also on another page refers to Dark Side of the Moon as a "great album" when discussing producer Chris Thomas' work. There's another interview in which Bono says that U2 has a "Pink Floyd side":



So is that the extent of the connections between the two bands or is there perhaps more? One of the coolest things about being a U2 fan is realizing the place they hold in rock music history with how virtually all of the major bands from the 60s like the Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, etc have positive connections or interactions with U2 and so I figure Pink Floyd's gotta be there somewhere. I've really discovered and gone deep into the music of Pink Floyd this summer and I've really come to love them, U2 being my favorite. I was wondering if there were any connections or interactions between the two bands?A quick Google search for "U2 and David Gilmour" shows that David Gilmour went to a U2 show in the 90s and apparently didn't like it and searching for U2 and Roger Waters shows Roger railing against Bono for complaining about the size of Pink Floyd's Wall shows in the 80s. It's sad to read as I think David Gilmour and The Edge might be my two favorite guitarists at the moment. Plus, songs like Run Like Hell sound like the forerunners of The Edge's delay sound.On a positive note, drummer Nick Mason praises U2 (but criticizes their Songs of Innocence release strategy) as he says:in this article: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...acklash-47171/ From the U2 side.... there's several mentions of Pink Floyd in the U2 by U2 biography, notably where Bono tells Edge to buy a delay pedal based on the sounds he heard in Animals when it came out in 1977. Edge also on another page refers to Dark Side of the Moon as a "great album" when discussing producer Chris Thomas' work. There's another interview in which Bono says that U2 has a "Pink Floyd side": https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...future-252732/ So is that the extent of the connections between the two bands or is there perhaps more? One of the coolest things about being a U2 fan is realizing the place they hold in rock music history with how virtually all of the major bands from the 60s like the Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, etc have positive connections or interactions with U2 and so I figure Pink Floyd's gotta be there somewhere.



