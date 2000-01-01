Any interactions between Pink Floyd & U2? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Just the Bang and the Clatter
Reload this Page Any interactions between Pink Floyd & U2?
Click Here to Login
Register Premium Upgrade Blogs Gallery Arcade FAQ Calendar Today's Posts Search Log in
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 09:23 PM   #1
The Fly
 
Join Date: Feb 2011
Posts: 94
Local Time: 11:48 PM
Any interactions between Pink Floyd & U2?
I've really discovered and gone deep into the music of Pink Floyd this summer and I've really come to love them, U2 being my favorite. I was wondering if there were any connections or interactions between the two bands?

A quick Google search for "U2 and David Gilmour" shows that David Gilmour went to a U2 show in the 90s and apparently didn't like it and searching for U2 and Roger Waters shows Roger railing against Bono for complaining about the size of Pink Floyd's Wall shows in the 80s. It's sad to read as I think David Gilmour and The Edge might be my two favorite guitarists at the moment. Plus, songs like Run Like Hell sound like the forerunners of The Edge's delay sound.

On a positive note, drummer Nick Mason praises U2 (but criticizes their Songs of Innocence release strategy) as he says: "Look, U2 are a great band, and Bono’s an extraordinary individual.." in this article: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...acklash-47171/

From the U2 side.... there's several mentions of Pink Floyd in the U2 by U2 biography, notably where Bono tells Edge to buy a delay pedal based on the sounds he heard in Animals when it came out in 1977. Edge also on another page refers to Dark Side of the Moon as a "great album" when discussing producer Chris Thomas' work. There's another interview in which Bono says that U2 has a "Pink Floyd side": https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...future-252732/.

So is that the extent of the connections between the two bands or is there perhaps more? One of the coolest things about being a U2 fan is realizing the place they hold in rock music history with how virtually all of the major bands from the 60s like the Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, etc have positive connections or interactions with U2 and so I figure Pink Floyd's gotta be there somewhere.
__________________
bigbang is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:31 PM   #2
45:33
 
cobl04's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,401
Local Time: 01:48 PM
I would say out of all those big 'classic rock' bands, U2 and Floyd share the least similarities.
cobl04 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
connections, history, interaction, pink floyd, pinkfloyd

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:48 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×