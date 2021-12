JonathanShaw Babyface

Visiting Bono How strange, unwelcome, or just odd would it be if I were to hang out in front of Bono's house in the hopes he comes out for a minute? I don't hold any illusions that he actually will (I've heard the housekeeper has told folks he's not home), but I've always wanted to meet him AND visit Ireland, so both goals at once!



How crazy am I?