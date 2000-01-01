|
|Today, 09:58 AM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Posts: 4
Local Time: 11:13 AM
|
Oh Berlin!!! ZooZigg Street Art
Hello Hello!
I created some street art inspired by the art of Achtung Baby and Thierry Noir under my moniker of ZooZigg.
What do you think?
You can see all of them at https://www.instagram.com/zooniverse91/
