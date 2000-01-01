For you 80s/90s dance listners! - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 06:01 AM
Peterrrrr
 
Peterrrrr's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2004
Location: Örebro in Sweden
Posts: 2,871
Local Time: 02:26 PM
Colin Angus from The Shamen is back, togheter with Digital Habitat they have formed the new band Moship.
A new track called A2E is going to be released on 19th April, a celibration to the famous bicycle ride Albert Hofmann did 80 years ago.

As a fan of Shamen, Orbital, The Orb, FSOL, 808 Sate and more, this is going to be a really intressting release.
So far I have found this information about it:
https://moksha.lnk.to/52kitM
https://www.youtube.com/@moshipmusic
