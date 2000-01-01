|Today, 03:42 PM
The Fly
Vax reactions
So I just got my second shot (Pfizer)
The first one kicked my @$$, I was completely fatigued for 2 weeks.
The second so far no reaction.
Knowing what I know now would I get them again. Absolutely I travel a lot, domesticity as well as upcoming international travel (I was supposed to go to south east Asia next week, but it was cxed at the last minute, hopefully going next month)
That being said I don’t want to expose my family plus I want to help get our country back to normal.
Anybody else gave a take on it after getting your shots?
