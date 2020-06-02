US Politics XXXIII: Law & Order SOU (Stupid Orange Unit) - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 06:14 AM   #1
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,957
Local Time: 08:16 AM
US Politics XXXIII: Law & Order SOU (Stupid Orange Unit)
Welcome to the first full day under our "Law and Order President".
Old Today, 06:31 AM   #2
MrsSpringsteen
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,624
Local Time: 08:16 AM
Welcome to the first full day under our "Law and Order President".
Don't you mean Bunker Baby? Tear gas and whatever else because Bunker Baby didn't like that it was reported that he went to the bunker.
Old Today, 06:41 AM   #3
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,957
Local Time: 08:16 AM
Maybe we should rename him Archie Bunker. The blatant racism fits.

And loved Ivanka's handbag during the walk. She must be prepping her line of "accessories for martial law".
Unread Today, 06:46 AM   #4
womanfish
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,647
Local Time: 12:16 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesMart...30231055204355
Unread Today, 06:50 AM   #5
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,957
Local Time: 08:16 AM
https://twitter.com/JeffreyGuterman/...615680/photo/1

Apple doesn't fall far from the tree
Unread Today, 06:56 AM   #6
Vlad n U 2
 
Vlad n U 2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,310
Local Time: 09:46 PM
Bunker Boy is probably one of the few legitimately funny Trump memes, sums up the man perfectly. Talks a big game but refuses to be anywhere near people who don't want to kiss his ass.

Even Nixon talked to protesters.
Unread Today, 06:58 AM   #7
MrsSpringsteen
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,624
Local Time: 08:16 AM
Click image for larger version Name: EZdx37hVcAAPDcz.jpg Views: 1 Size: 48.2 KB ID: 12522
Unread Today, 07:14 AM   #8
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 64,524
Local Time: 08:16 AM
Bunker Bitch finally got his wall.Click image for larger version Name: 20200602_072325.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.4 KB ID: 12523
