|Today, 06:14 AM
US Politics XXXIII: Law & Order SOU (Stupid Orange Unit)
Welcome to the first full day under our "Law and Order President".__________________
|Today, 06:31 AM
|Today, 06:41 AM
Maybe we should rename him Archie Bunker. The blatant racism fits.
And loved Ivanka's handbag during the walk. She must be prepping her line of "accessories for martial law".
|Today, 06:46 AM
|Today, 06:50 AM
https://twitter.com/JeffreyGuterman/...615680/photo/1
Apple doesn't fall far from the tree
|Today, 06:56 AM
Bunker Boy is probably one of the few legitimately funny Trump memes, sums up the man perfectly. Talks a big game but refuses to be anywhere near people who don't want to kiss his ass.
Even Nixon talked to protesters.
|Today, 07:14 AM
