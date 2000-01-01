|
Today, 09:13 AM
#1
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,077
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
US Politics XXXII: Cancel my subscription to the insurrection
13 days people, 13 days...__________________
Today, 09:15 AM
#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,077
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
Bonus points for anyone who gets the musical reference in the thread title__________________
Today, 09:26 AM
#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: Berlin
Posts: 6,707
Local Time: 04:37 PM
|
Elizabeth the Revolutionary crying from getting maced.
https://twitter.com/holmescnn/status...87917273608194
Lindsay, the "belly dancer", trying for an Oscar nomination again.
https://twitter.com/amberinzaman/sta...63240338137088
And once again, a great analysis by Seth J. Frantzman of the Jerusalem Post:
Quote:
Today, 09:26 AM
#4
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,771
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
Somebody (Ivanka worried about her long-term grifting opportunities in the cheap shoe industry?) sedated Trump at 3 am and put out that tweet.
Whoever was holding Lindsay Graham hostage should release the information now rather than to allow him to gleefully walk away. Every one of these assholes needs to go down with the ship.
Today, 09:30 AM
#5
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
Here's a thread from December 21.
https://twitter.com/ariehkovler/stat...16471795843080
Today, 09:31 AM
#6
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
Quote:
Today, 09:37 AM
#7
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Today, 09:38 AM
#8
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,077
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Today, 09:49 AM
#9
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
I think the Capitol Police are getting a bit of a raw deal here. I know what the appearance is, and it's not good. But as we move forward and investigations are done I think we'll find out that they were left undermanned on purpose.
The opening of the gates looks horrific, but apparently they did this because they knew they were woefully undermanned, couldn't stop it, and did it to buy themselves time to fall back and protect or evacuate congresspeople and staff.
There's more to this story than initial impressions.
Today, 10:08 AM
#10
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: Berlin
Posts: 6,707
Local Time: 04:37 PM
|
I also see that as a tactical retreat, and it was also a rather deescalating measure, as odd as that may sound. Given the ratio of police to protesters, they had no choice other than slowly giving way. How this could've ended up like that, i.e. why the Capitol wasn't guarded much more heavily definitely needs to be investigated. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he already expected a storming of the Capitol, and Nicole Wallace told of another Representative who called her husband the night before to let him know where she kept her will. So how on earth could they have placed reinforcements inside or nearby the building?
Today, 10:09 AM
#11
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 6,030
Local Time: 03:37 PM
|
https://twitter.com/lacaldwelldc/sta...588509696?s=21
Some photos of the destruction. Rumors that some traitors did have weapons. We do know two bombs were left around the RNC / DNC
BUT ANTIFA!!!
Today, 10:11 AM
#12
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,108
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
Quote:
Today, 10:34 AM
#13
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
|
https://twitter.com/PhilipinDC/statu...28917685800961__________________
just look at this. the capitol police had no chance. they were woefully undermanned to stop this mob. let's stop bashing them and start asking why the back door was left unlocked.
