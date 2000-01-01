US Politics XXXII: Cancel my subscription to the insurrection - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 09:13 AM   #1
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,077
Local Time: 10:37 AM
US Politics XXXII: Cancel my subscription to the insurrection
13 days people, 13 days...
Hewson is online now
Old Today, 09:15 AM   #2
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,077
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Bonus points for anyone who gets the musical reference in the thread title
Hewson is online now
Old Today, 09:26 AM   #3
Vincent Vega
ALL ACCESS
 
Vincent Vega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: Berlin
Posts: 6,707
Local Time: 04:37 PM
Elizabeth the Revolutionary crying from getting maced.

https://twitter.com/holmescnn/status...87917273608194

Lindsay, the "belly dancer", trying for an Oscar nomination again.

https://twitter.com/amberinzaman/sta...63240338137088

And once again, a great analysis by Seth J. Frantzman of the Jerusalem Post:

Quote:
While it is true the protesters entering the capital's buildings was apparently the first such incidents since the War of 1812, this is primarily due to police and security not being put in place to stop the attack. Past violent eras in US history, whether the chaos after the Revolutionary War, the Civil War or the strikes and battles of Pullman strike in 1894 that saw 30 killed, America has a long history of political violence. The accusation today that the kind of chaos in the US looks like a “third world country” or “banana republic” seems to miss out on history.
First of all, coups, chaos, civil war and political violence are Western traditions. From the civil war in Spain in the 1930s to the attempt coup by Hitler in 1923 in Germany, many Western countries have seen violence in the last century. Second, the coups in many “banana republics,” were as often by foreign interventions as by locals. Whether it was the revolution that led to the Castro regime in Cuba or the overthrow of Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala, the US and many Western democracies, as well as the Soviet Union, played a role in making coups appear “third world.” Without the Cold War overshadowing many countries in Latin America or many newly independent African and Asian states in the 1960s, would there have been so many coups?
In many cases, officials moved to depose leaders only after assuming they had support from the US or Russia. Whether Ngo Dinh Diem in Vietnam, Patrice Lumumba in the Congo or Salvador Allende in Chile, their overthrow and killing was closely tied to Cold War rivalries, which the US and other Western democracies played a key role in.
https://www.jpost.com/us-elections/c...history-654562
Vincent Vega is online now
Old Today, 09:26 AM   #4
anitram
 
anitram's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,771
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Somebody (Ivanka worried about her long-term grifting opportunities in the cheap shoe industry?) sedated Trump at 3 am and put out that tweet.

Whoever was holding Lindsay Graham hostage should release the information now rather than to allow him to gleefully walk away. Every one of these assholes needs to go down with the ship.
anitram is offline
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #5
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Here's a thread from December 21.

https://twitter.com/ariehkovler/stat...16471795843080
Headache in a Suitcase is online now
Old Today, 09:31 AM   #6
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by anitram View Post
Somebody (Ivanka worried about her long-term grifting opportunities in the cheap shoe industry?) sedated Trump at 3 am and put out that tweet.

Whoever was holding Lindsay Graham hostage should release the information now rather than to allow him to gleefully walk away. Every one of these assholes needs to go down with the ship.
i can't remember who it was but somebody yesterday called Lindsay a suckerfish. he has no backbone himself, he just clings to the closest apex predator he can.
Headache in a Suitcase is online now
Old Today, 09:37 AM   #7
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson View Post
Bonus points for anyone who gets the musical reference in the thread title
I don't know if anyone will get it. People are strange, ya know?
Headache in a Suitcase is online now
Old Today, 09:38 AM   #8
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,077
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
I don't know if anyone will get it. People are strange, ya know?
Yes, we are living in strange days indeed.
Hewson is online now
Old Today, 09:49 AM   #9
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
I think the Capitol Police are getting a bit of a raw deal here. I know what the appearance is, and it's not good. But as we move forward and investigations are done I think we'll find out that they were left undermanned on purpose.

The opening of the gates looks horrific, but apparently they did this because they knew they were woefully undermanned, couldn't stop it, and did it to buy themselves time to fall back and protect or evacuate congresspeople and staff.

There's more to this story than initial impressions.
Headache in a Suitcase is online now
Old Today, 10:08 AM   #10
Vincent Vega
ALL ACCESS
 
Vincent Vega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: Berlin
Posts: 6,707
Local Time: 04:37 PM
I also see that as a tactical retreat, and it was also a rather deescalating measure, as odd as that may sound. Given the ratio of police to protesters, they had no choice other than slowly giving way. How this could've ended up like that, i.e. why the Capitol wasn't guarded much more heavily definitely needs to be investigated. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he already expected a storming of the Capitol, and Nicole Wallace told of another Representative who called her husband the night before to let him know where she kept her will. So how on earth could they have placed reinforcements inside or nearby the building?
Vincent Vega is online now
Old Today, 10:09 AM   #11
BEAL
VIP PASS
 
BEAL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 6,030
Local Time: 03:37 PM
https://twitter.com/lacaldwelldc/sta...588509696?s=21

Some photos of the destruction. Rumors that some traitors did have weapons. We do know two bombs were left around the RNC / DNC

BUT ANTIFA!!!
BEAL is online now
Old Today, 10:11 AM   #12
Irvine511
 
Irvine511's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,108
Local Time: 10:37 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
i can't remember who it was but somebody yesterday called Lindsay a suckerfish. he has no backbone himself, he just clings to the closest apex predator he can.

Irvine511 is online now
Old Today, 10:34 AM   #13
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,354
Local Time: 10:37 AM
https://twitter.com/PhilipinDC/statu...28917685800961

just look at this. the capitol police had no chance. they were woefully undermanned to stop this mob. let's stop bashing them and start asking why the back door was left unlocked.
Headache in a Suitcase is online now
