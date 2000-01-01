Vincent Vega Rock n' Roll Doggie

Lindsay, the "belly dancer", trying for an Oscar nomination again.



And once again, a great analysis by Seth J. Frantzman of the Jerusalem Post:



Quote: While it is true the protesters entering the capital's buildings was apparently the first such incidents since the War of 1812, this is primarily due to police and security not being put in place to stop the attack. Past violent eras in US history, whether the chaos after the Revolutionary War, the Civil War or the strikes and battles of Pullman strike in 1894 that saw 30 killed, America has a long history of political violence. The accusation today that the kind of chaos in the US looks like a “third world country” or “banana republic” seems to miss out on history.

First of all, coups, chaos, civil war and political violence are Western traditions. From the civil war in Spain in the 1930s to the attempt coup by Hitler in 1923 in Germany, many Western countries have seen violence in the last century. Second, the coups in many “banana republics,” were as often by foreign interventions as by locals. Whether it was the revolution that led to the Castro regime in Cuba or the overthrow of Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala, the US and many Western democracies, as well as the Soviet Union, played a role in making coups appear “third world.” Without the Cold War overshadowing many countries in Latin America or many newly independent African and Asian states in the 1960s, would there have been so many coups?

In many cases, officials moved to depose leaders only after assuming they had support from the US or Russia. Whether Ngo Dinh Diem in Vietnam, Patrice Lumumba in the Congo or Salvador Allende in Chile, their overthrow and killing was closely tied to Cold War rivalries, which the US and other Western democracies played a key role in. https://www.jpost.com/us-elections/c...history-654562