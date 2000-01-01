|
Today, 06:56 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,344
Local Time: 07:09 PM
|
US Politics XXXI-Lame Duck Obese Turtle
🐢__________________
Today, 06:58 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,344
Local Time: 07:09 PM
|
ssdd__________________
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
6m
I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC). With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history - and we will win!
Today, 07:04 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 17,198
Local Time: 08:09 PM
|
This man won't go away... he's gonna use his influence to control them regardless of whether or not he is president, because he has the ability to tank their status.
He needs to go out of style.
He needs to go out of style.
