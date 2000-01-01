US Politics XXX: The type of film Donald wants to watch Ivanka in - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Free Your Mind
Reload this Page US Politics XXX: The type of film Donald wants to watch Ivanka in
Click Here to Login
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 04:06 PM   #1
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,797
Local Time: 05:18 PM
US Politics XXX: The type of film Donald wants to watch Ivanka in
Hopefully this is the thread where the orange menace finally gets counted out.
__________________
Hewson is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:08 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,334
Local Time: 04:18 PM
PA results seem to be speeding up!
__________________
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:15 PM   #3
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,005
Local Time: 05:18 PM
XXX (it's not a place, this is a thread about the election)
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:15 PM   #4
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,406
Local Time: 06:18 PM
for the thread title
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:19 PM   #5
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 21,247
Local Time: 05:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
XXX (it's not a place, this is a thread about the election)
this is what the thread title should have been. alas
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #6
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,005
Local Time: 05:18 PM
thank you DrumphC
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #7
The Male
 
LemonMelon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,827
Local Time: 02:18 PM
I still haven't read a single page of election night posts and do not intend to look over my shoulder.
LemonMelon is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:26 PM   #8
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 9,245
Local Time: 05:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LemonMelon View Post
I still haven't read a single page of election night posts and do not intend to look over my shoulder.


It was mostly measured, I think. Disappointments about FL and questions about whether the polling errors were correlated with the Midwest.
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:28 PM   #9
Blue Crack Addict
 
phanan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: in the darkness on the edge of town
Posts: 25,487
Local Time: 05:18 PM
The speed of that last thread was like the old days...
phanan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:32 PM   #10
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,005
Local Time: 05:18 PM
https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status...224053251?s=19

Why hath thou forsaken us?!?!
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:35 PM   #11
Blue Crack Addict
 
anitram's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,626
Local Time: 05:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
Oh good, the cannibalization has begun right on time.
anitram is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #12
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 17,095
Local Time: 06:18 PM
Clown school clearly didn’t have a class in clever thread titling.
LuckyNumber7 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:42 PM   #13
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,005
Local Time: 05:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
Clown school clearly didn’t have a class in clever thread titling.
Right??
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #14
Blue Crack Addict
 
phanan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: in the darkness on the edge of town
Posts: 25,487
Local Time: 05:18 PM
It really looks like Nevada is a no brainer now. Over 190k ballots remaining with 90% of them from Clark County? Let's go...
phanan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #15
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,406
Local Time: 06:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
Waiting For GOP...d'oh!
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:56 PM   #16
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Irvine511's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,002
Local Time: 05:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by phanan View Post
It really looks like Nevada is a no brainer now. Over 190k ballots remaining with 90% of them from Clark County? Let's go...

they don't want to call it because of the so-far split decision on AZ. calling it would end things.

hurry up, Pennsylvania.
Irvine511 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:02 PM   #17
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,334
Local Time: 04:18 PM
Only down 9k in GA now!
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:06 PM   #18
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,334
Local Time: 04:18 PM
Chatham County in GA won’t be counted until tomorrow.

So for tonight, let’s go PA, AZ and Packers!
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:08 PM   #19
Blue Crack Addict
 
anitram's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,626
Local Time: 05:18 PM
It’s kind of nice not having seen the ugly orange mug for a couple of days.

When will Twitter ban him? 1 pm on Jan 20?
anitram is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #20
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 17,095
Local Time: 06:18 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Chatham County in GA won’t be counted until tomorrow.

So for tonight, let’s go PA, AZ and Packers!


That’s the military ballots. Chatham won’t be done until tomorrow but they’re working into tonight.
__________________
LuckyNumber7 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:18 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×