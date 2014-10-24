US Politics XXVII: Orange Super Spreader - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Free Your Mind
Reload this Page US Politics XXVII: Orange Super Spreader
Click Here to Login
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 02:41 PM   #1
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,569
Local Time: 06:58 PM
US Politics XXVII: Orange Super Spreader
28 Days left....

ETA: Diemen, I'm missing an X in the title if you'd be so kind.
__________________
Hewson is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:42 PM   #2
The Male
 
LemonMelon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,648
Local Time: 03:58 PM
I'm posting this again because I can't stop laughing at it

__________________
LemonMelon is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Thumbs up for the title. He must be back to being orange again.
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:44 PM   #4
The Male
 
LemonMelon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,648
Local Time: 03:58 PM
Biden is +8.7 on 538, up from +8.2 yesterday and +7.0 on the night of the debate.
LemonMelon is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:46 PM   #5
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
BEAL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,740
Local Time: 10:58 PM
https://twitter.com/fpwellman/status...637039105?s=21

Check out this thread

The event was the day after the ACB super spreader
BEAL is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:47 PM   #6
Blue Crack Addict
 
anitram's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,371
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LemonMelon View Post
I'm posting this again because I can't stop laughing at it
Wait, wait, is this for real??
anitram is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:48 PM   #7
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
This is response to Anitram on the last thread.

Looks like that SurveyUSA was national not FL. Damn it! I see what you saw, they had the national poll sandwiched between 2 FL polls on 538.

Any, you asked:

Anitram
What's been the biggest surprise for you polling-wise?

I'd have to say I'm pleasantly surprised by AZ and how steady it's been. It probably matters a lot that the Democrats are fielding a very good candidate for the Senate seat and the Republicans are fielding an incompetent woman whom the voters of Arizona already rejected once. I wouldn't have necessarily thought that Arizona would be polling that much better than North Carolina - I figured they'd be up or down by about the same %.

Don't know if I can name one. But right now I would agree that AZ is further up than I would have thought. It brings a lot of new paths for Biden.
Next would be PA not being stronger for Biden (although that's changing). I thought he might outperform there vs. WI and MI.
And third would be OH. I mean, this was written off. But having it be tied is a pretty surprising development.
womanfish is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #8
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by BEAL View Post
https://twitter.com/fpwellman/status...637039105?s=21

Check out this thread

The event was the day after the ACB super spreader
Well I guess it IS true that he has done more for our military and their families than any other President. He possibly gave them a potentially deadly virus.

Deplorable
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:54 PM   #9
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
As for Trump halting negotiations. One, Fuck him.

Two

https://twitter.com/Nate_Cohn/status...56681826107392

https://twitter.com/Nate_Cohn/status...57315774275588

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/st...59949667192833

https://twitter.com/npv708/status/1313555264554119168
womanfish is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:56 PM   #10
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LemonMelon View Post
Biden is +8.7 on 538, up from +8.2 yesterday and +7.0 on the night of the debate.
And importantly. vote share. Biden is at his highest vote share since Aug. 23rd and Trump has his smallest vote share since Aug. 30th.

51.4 to 42.7
womanfish is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:57 PM   #11
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,948
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by anitram View Post
Wait, wait, is this for real??


That was my exact thought.
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:58 PM   #12
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump


The Ebola doctor who just flew to N.Y. from West Africa and went on the subway, bowling and dining is a very SELFISH man-should have known!


9:09 AM · Oct 24, 2014·Twitter for Android
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:59 PM   #13
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
Someone is trying weasel their way out of the debate.

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/statu...46737164996609
womanfish is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #14
Blue Crack Addict
 
Moonlit_Angel's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,350
Local Time: 05:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by MrsSpringsteen View Post
Well I guess it IS true that he has done more for our military and their families than any other President. He possibly gave them a potentially deadly virus.

Deplorable
But remember, we shouldn't mock him being ill or anything like that. 'Cause that would be mean.

Fuck him. Whenever he does kick the bucket, I have no doubt there's a special place in hell already reserved for him. Would that we could just throw his pathetic ass out right now and be done with him once and for all.
Moonlit_Angel is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #15
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
The Lincoln project is now targeting TX. I have a feeling there are some internals that we are missing. Biden pumping 10 million in TX along with Spanish language ads
womanfish is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:11 PM   #16
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by womanfish View Post
Someone is trying weasel their way out of the debate.

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/statu...46737164996609
That is pathetic. He is definitely afraid to debate her. Mother, I don't like womenfolk who are smarter than I am.
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:14 PM   #17
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
2020 sucks even more-Eddie Van Halen just died from throat cancer. RIP Eddie
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:17 PM   #18
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
BEAL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,740
Local Time: 10:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by MrsSpringsteen View Post
That is pathetic. He is definitely afraid to debate her. Mother, I don't like womenfolk who are smarter than I am.


Or they want to infect Harris
BEAL is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:28 PM   #19
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by BEAL View Post
Or they want to infect Harris
Yes, pathetic and awful to even think it but that thought crossed my mind.
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:35 PM   #20
Blue Crack Addict
 
Moonlit_Angel's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,350
Local Time: 05:58 PM
I mean, hell, they could just do the debate virtually with Pence and Harris sitting in their own respective rooms from wherever. Nobody'd have to share a stage or put any glass up or anything. Problem solved.

But somehow I think even that would be too simple and obvious and decent a solution for the GOP.
__________________
Moonlit_Angel is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:58 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×