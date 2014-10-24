|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 02:41 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,569
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|
US Politics XXVII: Orange Super Spreader
28 Days left....__________________
ETA: Diemen, I'm missing an X in the title if you'd be so kind.
|Today, 02:42 PM
|#2
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,648
Local Time: 03:58 PM
|
I'm posting this again because I can't stop laughing at it__________________
|Today, 02:43 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|
Thumbs up for the title. He must be back to being orange again.
|Today, 02:44 PM
|#4
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,648
Local Time: 03:58 PM
|
Biden is +8.7 on 538, up from +8.2 yesterday and +7.0 on the night of the debate.
|Today, 02:46 PM
|#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,740
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
https://twitter.com/fpwellman/status...637039105?s=21
Check out this thread
The event was the day after the ACB super spreader
|Today, 02:47 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,371
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|Today, 02:48 PM
|#7
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
This is response to Anitram on the last thread.
Looks like that SurveyUSA was national not FL. Damn it! I see what you saw, they had the national poll sandwiched between 2 FL polls on 538.
Any, you asked:
Anitram
What's been the biggest surprise for you polling-wise?
I'd have to say I'm pleasantly surprised by AZ and how steady it's been. It probably matters a lot that the Democrats are fielding a very good candidate for the Senate seat and the Republicans are fielding an incompetent woman whom the voters of Arizona already rejected once. I wouldn't have necessarily thought that Arizona would be polling that much better than North Carolina - I figured they'd be up or down by about the same %.
Don't know if I can name one. But right now I would agree that AZ is further up than I would have thought. It brings a lot of new paths for Biden.
Next would be PA not being stronger for Biden (although that's changing). I thought he might outperform there vs. WI and MI.
And third would be OH. I mean, this was written off. But having it be tied is a pretty surprising development.
|Today, 02:53 PM
|#8
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|
Quote:
Deplorable
|Today, 02:54 PM
|#9
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
As for Trump halting negotiations. One, Fuck him.
Two
https://twitter.com/Nate_Cohn/status...56681826107392
https://twitter.com/Nate_Cohn/status...57315774275588
https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/st...59949667192833
https://twitter.com/npv708/status/1313555264554119168
|Today, 02:56 PM
|#10
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|Today, 02:57 PM
|#11
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,948
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|Today, 02:58 PM
|#12
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
The Ebola doctor who just flew to N.Y. from West Africa and went on the subway, bowling and dining is a very SELFISH man-should have known!
9:09 AM · Oct 24, 2014·Twitter for Android
|Today, 02:59 PM
|#13
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
Someone is trying weasel their way out of the debate.
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/statu...46737164996609
|Today, 03:00 PM
|#14
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,350
Local Time: 05:58 PM
|
Quote:
Fuck him. Whenever he does kick the bucket, I have no doubt there's a special place in hell already reserved for him. Would that we could just throw his pathetic ass out right now and be done with him once and for all.
|Today, 03:03 PM
|#15
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,549
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
The Lincoln project is now targeting TX. I have a feeling there are some internals that we are missing. Biden pumping 10 million in TX along with Spanish language ads
|Today, 03:11 PM
|#16
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|
Quote:
|Today, 03:14 PM
|#17
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|
2020 sucks even more-Eddie Van Halen just died from throat cancer. RIP Eddie
|Today, 03:17 PM
|#18
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,740
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|Today, 03:28 PM
|#19
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,049
Local Time: 06:58 PM
|Today, 03:35 PM
|#20
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,350
Local Time: 05:58 PM
|
I mean, hell, they could just do the debate virtually with Pence and Harris sitting in their own respective rooms from wherever. Nobody'd have to share a stage or put any glass up or anything. Problem solved.__________________
But somehow I think even that would be too simple and obvious and decent a solution for the GOP.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|