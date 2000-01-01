|
|Click Here to Login
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 11:14 AM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,270
Local Time: 02:25 PM
|
US Politics XXV: At Least We're Not Australia
And on we go, 78 days till election day...__________________
|Today, 11:43 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,012
Local Time: 02:25 PM
|
|Today, 11:56 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,176
Local Time: 02:25 PM
|
78 days, liberating and terrifying all at once.
|Today, 11:58 AM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,139
Local Time: 06:25 PM
|
Bravo on the title!
And yes, each day that ticks by gives me a sense of some relief, but a little bit bigger dose of anxiety and fear.
|Today, 12:38 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,424
Local Time: 02:25 PM
|
|Today, 01:06 PM
|#6
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,139
Local Time: 06:25 PM
|
Well, I guess there isn't anything to worry about after all.__________________
Trump just said that he isn't trying to slow down the mail, in fact, he's only been trying to speed it up.
|
|