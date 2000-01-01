|
|Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Blue Crack Addict
US Politics XXIX: The Final Thread Before XXX
Hi__________________
Spelling error hopefully the Roman numeral math checks out tho
|Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Blue Crack Addict
So does anyone have hope left?__________________
|Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Blue Crack Supplier
Creative thread titling wasn't your major at UCF apparently.
|Yesterday, 10:50 PM
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Blue Crack Distributor
|Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Worth noting that Georgia is slowly swinging back towards Biden. The current Senate results makes me think there is a lot of Dem votes left.
|Yesterday, 10:54 PM
Blue Crack Addict
|Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Blue Crack Addict
|Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Blue Crack Supplier
|Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Blue Crack Addict
|Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Blue Crack Supplier
Biden is outperforming Hillary. That should be enough. We will see.
But it’s a huge indictment of half this country. I do not want to be associated with that part of the country.
|Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Blue Crack Distributor
|Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Blue Crack Distributor
Imagine a world where the difference between 269/269 and Biden getting to 270 is about a dozen fucking cornhuskers
|Yesterday, 11:07 PM
Blue Crack Addict
Should we be worried about Michigan yet? Or is it just that they haven't counted certain counties yet
|Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Blue Crack Addict
Loeffler-Warnock runoff is on for Jan in Georgia. I can’t even imagine what that will look like.
|Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|Yesterday, 11:15 PM
Blue Crack Addict
|Yesterday, 11:15 PM
Blue Crack Distributor
