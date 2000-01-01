US Politics XXIX: The Final Thread Before XXX - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Free Your Mind
Reload this Page US Politics XXIX: The Final Thread Before XXX
Click Here to Login
Reply
Page 1 of 5 1 2345
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Yesterday, 10:42 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,938
Local Time: 01:06 AM
US Politics XXIX: The Final Thread Before XXX
Hi

Spelling error hopefully the Roman numeral math checks out tho
__________________
LuckyNumber7 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:49 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,226
Local Time: 11:06 PM
So does anyone have hope left?
__________________
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:49 PM   #3
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,745
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Creative thread titling wasn't your major at UCF apparently.
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:50 PM   #4
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 9,145
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
So does anyone have hope left?
I'm still on "it's a 50-50 race".
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:51 PM   #5
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,888
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by gump View Post
I'm still on "it's a 50-50 race".
I'm on its literally going to be a 50/50 race and end 269/269
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:52 PM   #6
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 9,145
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Worth noting that Georgia is slowly swinging back towards Biden. The current Senate results makes me think there is a lot of Dem votes left.
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:54 PM   #7
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,226
Local Time: 11:06 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
I'm on its literally going to be a 50/50 race and end 269/269
Fuck..what actually happens then?
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:55 PM   #8
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 21,221
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Fuck..what actually happens then?
house races suddenly get really really important
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:56 PM   #9
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,745
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Fuck..what actually happens then?
Ivanka breaks the tie.
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:56 PM   #10
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 9,145
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Fuck..what actually happens then?
I think Republicans in all likelihood will control like 26 or 27 of all legislatures and then can elect the President.

I haven't seen anything on NE-2, though.
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:56 PM   #11
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,226
Local Time: 11:06 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
house races suddenly get really really important
Ooooh I like that
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:57 PM   #12
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Irvine511's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 32,956
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Biden is outperforming Hillary. That should be enough. We will see.

But it’s a huge indictment of half this country. I do not want to be associated with that part of the country.
Irvine511 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:03 PM   #13
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,888
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by gump View Post
I think Republicans in all likelihood will control like 26 or 27 of all legislatures and then can elect the President.



I haven't seen anything on NE-2, though.
It's virtually tied
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:05 PM   #14
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,888
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Imagine a world where the difference between 269/269 and Biden getting to 270 is about a dozen fucking cornhuskers
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:07 PM   #15
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,226
Local Time: 11:06 PM
Should we be worried about Michigan yet? Or is it just that they haven't counted certain counties yet
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:09 PM   #16
Blue Crack Addict
 
anitram's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,579
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Loeffler-Warnock runoff is on for Jan in Georgia. I can’t even imagine what that will look like.
anitram is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:09 PM   #17
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 9,145
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
Imagine a world where the difference between 269/269 and Biden getting to 270 is about a dozen fucking cornhuskers
Now it's 53-45 for Biden with 2/3 of the vote in.
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:09 PM   #18
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 9,145
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Should we be worried about Michigan yet? Or is it just that they haven't counted certain counties yet
No early vote counted there yet, I think.
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:15 PM   #19
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 21,221
Local Time: 12:06 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by gump View Post
No early vote counted there yet, I think.
still lots of votes to count in detroit as well.
__________________
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:15 PM   #20
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,888
Local Time: 12:06 AM
https://twitter.com/arneduncan/statu...840995328?s=19
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 5 1 2345

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:06 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×