Today, 06:14 AM
|#1
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,961
Local Time: 03:52 PM
US Politics XXIII: Law & Order SOU (Stupid Orange Unit)
Welcome to the first full day under our "Law and Order President".__________________
Today, 06:31 AM
|#2
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,625
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
Today, 06:41 AM
|#3
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,961
Local Time: 03:52 PM
Maybe we should rename him Archie Bunker. The blatant racism fits.
And loved Ivanka's handbag during the walk. She must be prepping her line of "accessories for martial law".
Today, 06:46 AM
|#4
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,652
Local Time: 07:52 PM
Today, 06:50 AM
|#5
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,961
Local Time: 03:52 PM
https://twitter.com/JeffreyGuterman/...615680/photo/1
Apple doesn't fall far from the tree
Today, 06:56 AM
|#6
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,310
Local Time: 05:22 AM
|
Bunker Boy is probably one of the few legitimately funny Trump memes, sums up the man perfectly. Talks a big game but refuses to be anywhere near people who don't want to kiss his ass.
Even Nixon talked to protesters.
Today, 07:14 AM
|#8
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 64,529
Local Time: 03:52 PM
Today, 07:24 AM
|#9
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 32,384
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
Today, 08:59 AM
|#10
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,652
Local Time: 07:52 PM
The last 48 hours not only sums up the Trump and his administration, but paints a clear picture of our choice in November.
Split screen:
Biden: walks among the protesters and talks with them. Kneels with them and listens to them.
The next day he does the same, along with visiting a local church for 2 hours to sit and listen to black community leaders and get their insight and advice (and take some hard questions) on how to best move forward and make change.
Trump: Hides in a bunker for silent. Calls Putin and watches Fox News for advice. Calls governors to insult them and call them weak, and tell them that the protesters are a movement that needs to be dominated and put down.
Then takes to the podium to espouse dictator-style military force against American citizens. Claims that he is an ally of peaceful protesters. Minutes later, uses tear gas and rubber bullets against his "allys" so he can use a church as a photo op. Then makes a mockery of the Christian religion and people of faith by awkwardly and strangely holding a bible upside down in front of the church for about 30 seconds with a tough-guy face, and strolls back to the bunker.
If anyone in this forum still has any doubt of where their vote will go in November. Just remember this day. Put aside whoever you wished were on the ballot and think about that split screen and what it means for our country for the next 4 years.
Today, 09:11 AM
|#11
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,625
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
He's going to another church today-Saint John Paul II National Shrine. He really thinks people are stupid. Of course some are, and will fall for this insulting disrespectful charade.
Donnie really represents what Jesus represents, no doubt about that.
Today, 09:24 AM
|#12
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 32,384
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
This speech by Biden is striking me as being really very good. Tons of empathy.
Today, 09:29 AM
|#13
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,230
Local Time: 07:52 PM
|
Quote:
Yes but he voted for the Iraq war and i can’t let go of the past so I’d rather ruin the future
I’m glad Biden has been more visible lately. We are desperate for any sort of calming voice.
Today, 09:49 AM
|#14
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,961
Local Time: 03:52 PM
Today, 09:55 AM
|#15
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 64,529
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
Quote:
Many of them are.
Today, 09:56 AM
|#16
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 64,529
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
Quote:
Today, 10:00 AM
|#17
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,961
Local Time: 03:52 PM
Today, 10:37 AM
|#18
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,652
Local Time: 07:52 PM
|
Word on the street is that Trump has seen his poll numbers among evangelicals drop over the last month or so. So he's going on a bible holding tour I guess...
https://twitter.com/exis10tial/statu...06922885025793
Today, 10:38 AM
|#19
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,788
Local Time: 03:52 PM
|
hewson doesn't know how roman numerals work.
Today, 10:46 AM
|#20
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,652
Local Time: 07:52 PM
|
The story gets worse...__________________
https://twitter.com/JesseLehrich/sta...75492112613376
https://twitter.com/jackmjenkins/sta...64350522810368
https://twitter.com/katierogers/stat...66564033241090
