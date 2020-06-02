US Politics XXIII: Law & Order SOU (Stupid Orange Unit) - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 06:14 AM   #1
US Politics XXIII: Law & Order SOU (Stupid Orange Unit)
Welcome to the first full day under our "Law and Order President".
Old Today, 06:31 AM   #2
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson
Welcome to the first full day under our "Law and Order President".
Don't you mean Bunker Baby? Tear gas and whatever else because Bunker Baby didn't like that it was reported that he went to the bunker.
Old Today, 06:41 AM   #3
Maybe we should rename him Archie Bunker. The blatant racism fits.

And loved Ivanka's handbag during the walk. She must be prepping her line of "accessories for martial law".
Old Today, 06:46 AM   #4
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesMart...30231055204355
Old Today, 06:50 AM   #5
https://twitter.com/JeffreyGuterman/...615680/photo/1

Apple doesn't fall far from the tree
Old Today, 06:56 AM   #6
Bunker Boy is probably one of the few legitimately funny Trump memes, sums up the man perfectly. Talks a big game but refuses to be anywhere near people who don't want to kiss his ass.

Even Nixon talked to protesters.
Old Today, 06:58 AM   #7
Click image for larger version Name: EZdx37hVcAAPDcz.jpg Views: 9 Size: 48.2 KB ID: 12522
Old Today, 07:14 AM   #8
Bunker Bitch finally got his wall.Click image for larger version Name: 20200602_072325.jpg Views: 9 Size: 97.4 KB ID: 12523
Old Today, 07:24 AM   #9
Click image for larger version Name: Adjustments.JPG Views: 11 Size: 89.1 KB ID: 12524
Old Today, 08:59 AM   #10
The last 48 hours not only sums up the Trump and his administration, but paints a clear picture of our choice in November.

Split screen:

Biden: walks among the protesters and talks with them. Kneels with them and listens to them.
The next day he does the same, along with visiting a local church for 2 hours to sit and listen to black community leaders and get their insight and advice (and take some hard questions) on how to best move forward and make change.

Trump: Hides in a bunker for silent. Calls Putin and watches Fox News for advice. Calls governors to insult them and call them weak, and tell them that the protesters are a movement that needs to be dominated and put down.
Then takes to the podium to espouse dictator-style military force against American citizens. Claims that he is an ally of peaceful protesters. Minutes later, uses tear gas and rubber bullets against his "allys" so he can use a church as a photo op. Then makes a mockery of the Christian religion and people of faith by awkwardly and strangely holding a bible upside down in front of the church for about 30 seconds with a tough-guy face, and strolls back to the bunker.

If anyone in this forum still has any doubt of where their vote will go in November. Just remember this day. Put aside whoever you wished were on the ballot and think about that split screen and what it means for our country for the next 4 years.
Old Today, 09:11 AM   #11
He's going to another church today-Saint John Paul II National Shrine. He really thinks people are stupid. Of course some are, and will fall for this insulting disrespectful charade.

Donnie really represents what Jesus represents, no doubt about that.

Click image for larger version Name: 29107842-8378797-image-a-78_1591071565452.jpg Views: 14 Size: 31.2 KB ID: 12525
Old Today, 09:24 AM   #12
This speech by Biden is striking me as being really very good. Tons of empathy.
Old Today, 09:29 AM   #13
Quote:
Originally Posted by Irvine511
This speech by Biden is striking me as being really very good. Tons of empathy.


Yes but he voted for the Iraq war and i can’t let go of the past so I’d rather ruin the future

I’m glad Biden has been more visible lately. We are desperate for any sort of calming voice.
Old Today, 09:49 AM   #14
https://twitter.com/Sarah_S_Sims/sta...116928/photo/1

2nd picture
Old Today, 09:55 AM   #15
Quote:
Originally Posted by MrsSpringsteen
He's going to another church today-Saint John Paul II National Shrine. He really thinks people are stupid. Of course some are, and will fall for this insulting disrespectful charade.



Donnie really represents what Jesus represents, no doubt about that.



Attachment 12525
There's a reason he thinks people are stupid.

Many of them are.
Old Today, 09:56 AM   #16
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson
It's a Photoshop
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #17
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase
It's a Photoshop
Good use of it.
Old Today, 10:37 AM   #18
Word on the street is that Trump has seen his poll numbers among evangelicals drop over the last month or so. So he's going on a bible holding tour I guess...

https://twitter.com/exis10tial/statu...06922885025793
Old Today, 10:38 AM   #19
hewson doesn't know how roman numerals work.
Old Today, 10:46 AM   #20
The story gets worse...

https://twitter.com/JesseLehrich/sta...75492112613376

https://twitter.com/jackmjenkins/sta...64350522810368

https://twitter.com/katierogers/stat...66564033241090
