The last 48 hours not only sums up the Trump and his administration, but paints a clear picture of our choice in November.



Split screen:



Biden: walks among the protesters and talks with them. Kneels with them and listens to them.

The next day he does the same, along with visiting a local church for 2 hours to sit and listen to black community leaders and get their insight and advice (and take some hard questions) on how to best move forward and make change.



Trump: Hides in a bunker for silent. Calls Putin and watches Fox News for advice. Calls governors to insult them and call them weak, and tell them that the protesters are a movement that needs to be dominated and put down.

Then takes to the podium to espouse dictator-style military force against American citizens. Claims that he is an ally of peaceful protesters. Minutes later, uses tear gas and rubber bullets against his "allys" so he can use a church as a photo op. Then makes a mockery of the Christian religion and people of faith by awkwardly and strangely holding a bible upside down in front of the church for about 30 seconds with a tough-guy face, and strolls back to the bunker.



If anyone in this forum still has any doubt of where their vote will go in November. Just remember this day. Put aside whoever you wished were on the ballot and think about that split screen and what it means for our country for the next 4 years.