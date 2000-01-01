|
US Politics XXI: Old Man 3-Way
The numbers indicate two will not survive.__________________
Just some poling and pontification from data wonks to sort of get a feel of where the race stands today. Still can't believe we don't have more polling of these upcoming states.__________________
https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/st...49989388988417
https://twitter.com/ForecasterEnten/...06359087169536
https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/st...48470262476806
https://twitter.com/ForecasterEnten/...51404529287168
https://twitter.com/Redistrict/statu...19021741068288
I think this last one is interesting and accurate in trying to make sense of Sanders clear faltering in "white working class" support.
Seeing the huge drops in OK, Maine, MN, hell, Mass, and looking like MO.
There seems to be a choice that happened in 2016. A subset of white working class supported Bernie but were on the edge with Trump. They are now with Trump, and the other subset was the suburban white, moderate Repubs that voted for Rubio or Kasich, and they have no political home because of Trump. They are now turning to Biden. Along with a whole group of voters it seemed that just plain hated Hillary Clinton, but like Biden.
When I started posting in here again awhile back, one of the first posts I wrote was that Kamala Harris would be the VP pick for the Dem nominee,
It won't be Demmings, Amy K, Warren, Stacey A.
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaig...esidential-bid
That’s a very truthful point about the Trump defectors. But they’re the ones who could be won back over in the general.
If it's a choice between Sanders and Trump, they will most likely stick with their guy. Biden v Trump, Biden (not being Hillary) will have a better shot at pulling them.
Not really sure why you said that last statement. A core piece of Trumpism is the anti-establishment and re-establishment allure. Biden doesn’t offer that. I would agree that old-white-man is also a core piece of Trumpism, which Biden very well overs more than Sanders does (Sanders being a Jewish communist blah blah blah makes him a bit “worldly”).
At the end of the day, what we would need to see is statistics on repeat voters (surprised that’s not a more commonly themed set of questions at exits). I suppose it’s very hard to capture who votes in the 2016 DPs and did not vote in 2020.
