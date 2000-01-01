US Politics XXI: Old Man 3-Way - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
US Politics XXI: Old Man 3-Way
The numbers indicate two will not survive.
Unread Today, 12:16 PM   #2
Just some poling and pontification from data wonks to sort of get a feel of where the race stands today. Still can't believe we don't have more polling of these upcoming states.


https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/st...49989388988417

https://twitter.com/ForecasterEnten/...06359087169536

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/st...48470262476806

https://twitter.com/ForecasterEnten/...51404529287168

https://twitter.com/Redistrict/statu...19021741068288

I think this last one is interesting and accurate in trying to make sense of Sanders clear faltering in "white working class" support.
Seeing the huge drops in OK, Maine, MN, hell, Mass, and looking like MO.

There seems to be a choice that happened in 2016. A subset of white working class supported Bernie but were on the edge with Trump. They are now with Trump, and the other subset was the suburban white, moderate Repubs that voted for Rubio or Kasich, and they have no political home because of Trump. They are now turning to Biden. Along with a whole group of voters it seemed that just plain hated Hillary Clinton, but like Biden.
Unread Today, 12:18 PM   #3
When I started posting in here again awhile back, one of the first posts I wrote was that Kamala Harris would be the VP pick for the Dem nominee,
It won't be Demmings, Amy K, Warren, Stacey A.


https://thehill.com/homenews/campaig...esidential-bid
Unread Today, 12:19 PM   #4
That’s a very truthful point about the Trump defectors. But they’re the ones who could be won back over in the general.
Unread Today, 12:35 PM   #5
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
That’s a very truthful point about the Trump defectors. But they’re the ones who could be won back over in the general.
True. But this time, while both Sanders and Biden have the chance to win them back, I would note that from what we have seen in the primaries that Joe can definitely lay claim to being the stronger one on that front.

If it's a choice between Sanders and Trump, they will most likely stick with their guy. Biden v Trump, Biden (not being Hillary) will have a better shot at pulling them.
Unread Today, 12:52 PM   #6
Not really sure why you said that last statement. A core piece of Trumpism is the anti-establishment and re-establishment allure. Biden doesn’t offer that. I would agree that old-white-man is also a core piece of Trumpism, which Biden very well overs more than Sanders does (Sanders being a Jewish communist blah blah blah makes him a bit “worldly”).

At the end of the day, what we would need to see is statistics on repeat voters (surprised that’s not a more commonly themed set of questions at exits). I suppose it’s very hard to capture who votes in the 2016 DPs and did not vote in 2020.
Unread Today, 12:54 PM   #7
Originally Posted by womanfish View Post
I think this last one is interesting and accurate in trying to make sense of Sanders clear faltering in "white working class" support.
Seeing the huge drops in OK, Maine, MN, hell, Mass, and looking like MO.
how many delegates does hell send to the convention?
Unread Today, 12:56 PM   #8
Originally Posted by davec View Post
how many delegates does hell send to the convention?
666
