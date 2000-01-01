womanfish Rock n' Roll Doggie

I think this last one is interesting and accurate in trying to make sense of Sanders clear faltering in "white working class" support.

Seeing the huge drops in OK, Maine, MN, hell, Mass, and looking like MO.



