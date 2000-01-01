|
|
Today, 02:41 PM
|
Blue Crack Supplier
|
US Politics XVII: Orange Super Spreader
28 Days left....__________________
ETA: Diemen, I'm missing an X in the title if you'd be so kind.
Today, 02:42 PM
|
The Male
|
I'm posting this again because I can't stop laughing at it__________________
Today, 02:43 PM
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
Thumbs up for the title. He must be back to being orange again.
Today, 02:44 PM
|
The Male
|
Biden is +8.7 on 538, up from +8.2 yesterday and +7.0 on the night of the debate.
Today, 02:46 PM
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
|
https://twitter.com/fpwellman/status...637039105?s=21
Check out this thread
The event was the day after the ACB super spreader
Today, 02:47 PM
|
Blue Crack Addict
Today, 02:48 PM
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
|
This is response to Anitram on the last thread.__________________
Looks like that SurveyUSA was national not FL. Damn it! I see what you saw, they had the national poll sandwiched between 2 FL polls on 538.
Any, you asked:
Anitram
What's been the biggest surprise for you polling-wise?
I'd have to say I'm pleasantly surprised by AZ and how steady it's been. It probably matters a lot that the Democrats are fielding a very good candidate for the Senate seat and the Republicans are fielding an incompetent woman whom the voters of Arizona already rejected once. I wouldn't have necessarily thought that Arizona would be polling that much better than North Carolina - I figured they'd be up or down by about the same %.
Don't know if I can name one. But right now I would agree that AZ is further up than I would have thought. It brings a lot of new paths for Biden.
Next would be PA not being stronger for Biden (although that's changing). I thought he might outperform there vs. WI and MI.
And third would be OH. I mean, this was written off. But having it be tied is a pretty surprising development.
|
|