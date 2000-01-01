womanfish Rock n' Roll Doggie

This is response to Anitram on the last thread.



Looks like that SurveyUSA was national not FL. Damn it! I see what you saw, they had the national poll sandwiched between 2 FL polls on 538.



Any, you asked:



Anitram

What's been the biggest surprise for you polling-wise?



I'd have to say I'm pleasantly surprised by AZ and how steady it's been. It probably matters a lot that the Democrats are fielding a very good candidate for the Senate seat and the Republicans are fielding an incompetent woman whom the voters of Arizona already rejected once. I wouldn't have necessarily thought that Arizona would be polling that much better than North Carolina - I figured they'd be up or down by about the same %.



Don't know if I can name one. But right now I would agree that AZ is further up than I would have thought. It brings a lot of new paths for Biden.

Next would be PA not being stronger for Biden (although that's changing). I thought he might outperform there vs. WI and MI.

And third would be OH. I mean, this was written off. But having it be tied is a pretty surprising development.




