|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Yesterday, 09:33 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,424
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
US Politics XIX: Just an Echo Chamber Living In Your Heads
Continue__________________
|Yesterday, 09:36 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,472
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
So who do:__________________
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Buttheadguy
Klobuchar
Bloomberg
pick for their VPs?
|Yesterday, 09:44 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,424
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Harris and Abrams will be the popular choices, but call me crazy for reeeeeeeally wanting to see Pence have to debate Buttigieg.
|Yesterday, 09:55 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,992
Local Time: 08:44 PM
|
Quote:
Warren - Well Castro is workin for it. And not a bad choice at all. Or Booker
Biden - Abrams or Harris or even Warren would be great.
Buttheadguy - Harris or Maybe Tammy Baldwin if they are running a midwest strategy
Klobuchar - Booker or Castro
Bloomberg - god that's tough. But maybe Klobuchar or Harris
|Yesterday, 10:03 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,472
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
I think Tammy Baldwin or Elizabeth Warren are the obvious choices for Sanders, or if he wants to really jump off the deep end... Gabbard.
As for the rest, it’s harder to say. Baldwin is probably a common pick if she’s up for the task. A Pete + Tammy would be an all gay ticket. It would redeem him for me. Not that I wouldn’t vote for him, but he’s probably the candidate I want the least right now.
|Yesterday, 10:19 PM
|#6
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,992
Local Time: 08:44 PM
|
Quote:
I think Abrams standing next to Pete would just look way too calculated. But i kinda think Harris would fit with him well.
|Yesterday, 10:20 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,472
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
I disagree that Sanders needs a moderate. Sanders needs a stable like-minded politician who is eligible to become president in 4 years if his health isn’t up to par.
|Yesterday, 10:38 PM
|#8
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,424
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Quote:
That sounds dumb, but it's also true, because America is dumb.
|Yesterday, 10:43 PM
|#9
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,472
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
I also disagree with that. I don’t think that middle group of voters gives a shit.
I think the problem you’re describing exists more in places like Florida, not the rust belt. I think it’s pretty damn hard for Sanders to win Florida. Ohio/Michigan/Pennsylvania/Wisconsin? I think that’s what he brings back to the Democratic Party.
|Yesterday, 10:53 PM
|#10
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Quote:
based on the iowa results, it seems he appeals at least somewhat to the midwestern states. families of cuban exiles in miami, probably not so much.
|Yesterday, 11:06 PM
|#11
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Quote:
|Today, 01:18 AM
|#12
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,992
Local Time: 08:44 PM
|
333 to 198
Quote:
Listen, Sanders has his base. butwe've seen that his base is easily split when another talented and charismatic progressive is running. Warren won't bring any new people to Bernie. She will just release her supporters back to him if and when she drops out.
The same would go for Warren, if by some crazy twist of fate she is the nominee.
Sanders could go full unity type ticket and have Klobuchar as the VP pick. He could lock in the midwest, but not sure about PA. It would be a solid ticket to take MI, WI, and possibly Iowa.
But Sanders still scares me because no matter who he chooses, I'm thinking NC will be a no go for him. AZ would not swing to him, Even if he picks up those three midwest states, he would still lose. I don't really think he would win PA.
Shit, looking at this interactive map and running different scenarios, I am having a hell of tie seeing a path for Bernie to win.
He could get WI, MI, IA, and all delegates from Maine and still lose.
Anyone see a believable path for him to win?
Lets look at Pete
Plausible path for Pete would be if he could win WI, MI, and Indiana. He would just squeak it out. Even if he somehow pulled out Iowa, it would be a really close win.
Warren, maybe even worse. I can't confidently say she would win ANY midwest state back. If she did get either MI or WI, no pennsylvania, She could maybe pick up AZ if Castro is on the ticket, That would still be a loss by about 45 points.
Shit this is depressing.
This is why I am lamenting the loss of Biden. He is the only one that I see a natural path for. He would take WI, MI, PA, most likely FL and NC, and with the right running mate, GA would be on the table. If he won all of those except GA, he would win 317 to 214
If he could swing GA, he would win 333 to 198. THAT is an ass whooping.
Seriously, go to https://www.270towin.com/2016_Election/interactive_map
And share what path you think is possible for each candidate still in the race
Right now, I'm a little shook.
|Today, 01:20 AM
|#13
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Quote:
https://www.270towin.com/
|Today, 01:42 AM
|#14
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,992
Local Time: 08:44 PM
|
Quote:
This map shows OH as light pink, "lean republican" That is preposterous. No way in hell any of the current batch is winning OH.
Can you lay out a viable, reasonable map that would give Bernie a path to winning?
A Poll based map is great, but those don't mean anything until it is the chosen Dem candidate vs. Trump. People always lean towards the party not in power in hypothetical polling.
|Today, 02:01 AM
|#15
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
yes indeed the sky is falling.
|Today, 06:33 AM
|#16
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 4,731
Local Time: 08:44 PM
|
Whoever wins the dem Nomination is going to have 50 investigations opened against them
They will be smeared worse than any other candidate in history.
Which candidate is the strongest to survive that?
Sure looks like it worked against Biden in Iowa.
|Today, 06:37 AM
|#17
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: Maine
Posts: 2,023
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|Today, 06:42 AM
|#18
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,424
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Ho hooooo we've got a comedian!
|Today, 06:42 AM
|#19
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 4,731
Local Time: 08:44 PM
|
https://twitter.com/tylerpager/statu...255645184?s=21
Who needs a foreign country help!!!
|Today, 06:45 AM
|#20
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,424
Local Time: 03:44 PM
|
Quote:
Alas... we're allowed to disagree.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|