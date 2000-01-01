MrsSpringsteen Blue Crack Addict



I'm sure most people have seen the video and read about this. Happened in late February in Georgia, but the father and son alleged killers weren't arrested until yesterday. Dad has connections to local law enforcement, I think he is a former police officer. And they needed the video evidence, yeah that's it. Third person who recorded it, I believe they were friends with father and son. Horrifying if they wanted it recorded. Horrifying enough that they did it.Dad and son claim there had been a series of break ins in the neighborhood, the only recorded one this year was said to be theft of a gun from son's unlocked vehicle.And they won't be charged with a hate crime, because such a charge doesn't even exist in Georgia.He was 25 years old. Running down the street.




