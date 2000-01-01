|Today, 12:35 AM
The Climate Crisis
i'm not gonna resurrect a long-dead thread called "global warming revisited" at this point because that name seems too simplistic.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/20...st-time-record
antarctica went above 20 degrees. this is all happening worryingly fast.
meanwhile, canada is about to break ground on the largest oilsands facility ever built which is meant to run at full capacity until at least 2060 and is forcing pipeline construction through unceded first nations land.
