Old Today, 07:30 AM   #1
MrsSpringsteen
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,502
Local Time: 09:20 AM
SoHo Racist Karen
The hotel manager also behaved in a completely racist way, defending her and trying to get the phone for her. Just assuming that what she said was true because the other guests are black. The video and the entire incident sickens me. Horribly symbolic way to end 2020.

She did this to a 14 year old boy. And physically went after him.

Also the hotel "apology" is completely lame.

Click image for larger version Name: b0dd11cbde8658db15772fb8310512c179-hotel-karen.2x.rsquare.w1200.jpg


https://youtu.be/p_HesEjIWx0


The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating an ugly confrontation inside a Soho hotel where a woman falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her iPhone and lunged at him, the DA’s office told Intelligencer on Monday. The NYPD is investigating a complaint of harassment, according to a spokesperson.

On Saturday, jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son were staying at the Arlo hotel when they were confronted by an unidentified woman in the lobby. Harrold started recording video of the incident that showed the woman screaming at Harrold’s son, accusing him of stealing her phone, and asking a man who identified himself as a hotel manager to take the phone from the teenager. “Take the case off that’s mine. Literally get it back,” she tells the manager. Harrold responded as they moved through the lobby, “You think there’s only one iPhone made in the world?” The woman followed, then allegedly tackled Harrold’s son.



Harrold’s video went viral over the weekend, racking up over 1.8 million views on Instagram alone. Harrold’s attorney, Ben Crump, said the family wants the woman charged with assault and battery.

Harrold told the New York Times he believes he and his son, who are both Black, were racially profiled by the woman. The hotel told the Times it had called police during the incident. Harrold said on Instagram that the hotel told him the woman’s missing phone was dropped off by an Uber driver soon after the confrontation.

“No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment. This shit happens so often. It needs to stop!!!” Harrold wrote on Instagram on Sunday. (The hotel later apologized.)


Harrold, 40, is a jazz trumpeter who has performed with Common, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Rihanna, and won a Grammy Award for music he performed in a 2015 Miles Davis biopic starring Don Cheadle.
Old Today, 07:51 AM   #2
Hewson
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,026
Local Time: 09:20 AM
She's got the crazy eyes in that photo.
Old Today, 08:05 AM   #3
MrsSpringsteen
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,502
Local Time: 09:20 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson View Post
She's got the crazy eyes in that photo.
Yes she does. Full of rage. Somebody (Black 14 year old boy) has to pay for her mistake of leaving her phone in an Uber.

Also his father said that a hotel security guard just let her leave.
