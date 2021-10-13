On going Mass killing in Norway, that's right because it's Norway - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 05:22 PM   #1
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 193
On going Mass killing in Norway, that's right because it's Norway
A mass killing in Norway, five people were killed with a bow and arrow.

Multiple people killed in suspected bow and arrow attack in Norway

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/13/europ...ntl/index.html
