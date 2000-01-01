Happy Easter!! - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 10:05 AM   #1
The Fly
 
Magnus Maximus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 188
Local Time: 10:49 AM
Happy Easter!!
A little window in the sky, my Easter morning jam!!!


The rule has been disproved (death is not final, oh death where is the sting)

The stone it has been moved (the sone was rolled out Jesus was gone)

The grave is now a groove (what was sad is now joyous)

All debts are removed (all sins are forgiven we have moved from the law to mercy)

Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
What it's doing to me?
Old Today, 10:12 AM   #2
MrsSpringsteen
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,831
Local Time: 11:49 AM
Happy Easter to everyone who celebrates🐰🕊
