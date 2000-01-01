Magnus Maximus The Fly



Happy Easter!! A little window in the sky, my Easter morning jam!!!





The rule has been disproved (death is not final, oh death where is the sting)



The stone it has been moved (the sone was rolled out Jesus was gone)



The grave is now a groove (what was sad is now joyous)



All debts are removed (all sins are forgiven we have moved from the law to mercy)



Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

What it's doing to me?




