|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 05:58 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,571
Local Time: 08:17 PM
|
Global Pandemic Part II: Sequel Escalation
|Today, 06:06 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,571
Local Time: 08:17 PM
|
reposting this from the last thread because it's excellent and should be widely read: https://www.theatlantic.com/health/a...inkId=85439737__________________
|Today, 06:21 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 17,740
Local Time: 08:17 PM
|
I read it and it's very well written and IMO, realistic.
Once the vaccine is available, they need to not only mass produce it but figure out a way to administer it very quickly to very large numbers of people. Start with the elderly + high-risk, then work your way down. Large employers should set up their own administration like they often do with the flu vaccine, schools should be doing it and so on.
And yes, tons will change in the aftermath. Many of us already worked at home occasionally but now employers will come to realize that we can largely be productive that way and so why spend millions on very valuable real estate (particularly in the most expensive cities) when you maybe need 1/3 of the employees actually present in person. Personal real estate will change as well - I think the suburbs and exurbs will be the main beneficiaries. Who wants to be trapped in 450 square feet for weeks/months at a time, in a building that's like an incubator for disease where you can't help but interact with others. Not to mention the lack of outdoor space and so on. People with young kids will be particularly prone to bailing from "cool" downtown areas. I don't live in the suburbs, but I am in Toronto's west end, in a nice area with large lots and that has been a lifesaver for us. I'd have gone mental with the kids and dog in a condo by now.
Global travel will also be impacted. Again, employers will see just how much business travel is totally frivolous and unnecessary. And people will be less likely to return to their pre-COVID travel patterns for a long time. Some because of financial reasons, some will just be hesitant, and some will decide to stay more local/regional.
|Today, 06:37 PM
|#4
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,078
Local Time: 05:17 PM
|
Fuck paywalls in a global pandemic when public information is so essential. Here is an article from LA Times explaining how social distancing is impacting epidemiological models in California and New York.
https://www.latimes.com/california/s...new-york-covid
Quote:
|Today, 07:01 PM
|#5
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 10,000
Local Time: 07:17 PM
|
Quote:
Suburbs of major US cities are hellishly expensive as it is. If this comes true, the flight will be short-lived because no one can afford it.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|