deep Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Apr 2002 Location: A far distance down. Posts: 28,534 Local Time: 03:40 PM

global pandemic



it official - global pandemic



I think this can (will) be extremely serious.



to exploit this for any gain while people are dying would truly be pathetic.





My biggest hope is this thread is deemed alarmists, and fades away. I think this can (will) be extremely serious.to exploit this for any gain while people are dying would truly be pathetic.My biggest hope is this thread is deemed alarmists, and fades away.