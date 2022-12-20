Headache in a Suitcase Blue Crack Distributor



Join Date: Jul 2000 Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here Posts: 70,802 Local Time: 03:37 PM

DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022



https://www.washingtonpost.com/natio...ures-2022-dea/







The Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday it has seized more than 379 million potentially fatal doses of illegal fentanyl this year, as Mexican drug-trafficking organizations continue to flood the United States with the cheap synthetic opioid responsible for record numbers of U.S. overdose deaths.



The agency said it has confiscated more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder and 50.6 million illegal fentanyl tablets so far in 2022. That was twice the number of tablets seized in 2021, when more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. Two-thirds of those deaths were caused by fentanyl, according to U.S. public health data.



Anne Milgram, the DEA administrator, said the seizures recorded by the agency this year contained enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in the United States,” home to about 330 million residents. DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022The Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday it has seized more than 379 million potentially fatal doses of illegal fentanyl this year, as Mexican drug-trafficking organizations continue to flood the United States with the cheap synthetic opioid responsible for record numbers of U.S. overdose deaths.The agency said it has confiscated more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder and 50.6 million illegal fentanyl tablets so far in 2022. That was twice the number of tablets seized in 2021, when more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. Two-thirds of those deaths were caused by fentanyl, according to U.S. public health data.Anne Milgram, the DEA administrator, said the seizures recorded by the agency this year contained enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in the United States,” home to about 330 million residents.



