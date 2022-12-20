|
DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022
https://www.washingtonpost.com/natio...ures-2022-dea/
The Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday it has seized more than 379 million potentially fatal doses of illegal fentanyl this year, as Mexican drug-trafficking organizations continue to flood the United States with the cheap synthetic opioid responsible for record numbers of U.S. overdose deaths.
The agency said it has confiscated more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder and 50.6 million illegal fentanyl tablets so far in 2022. That was twice the number of tablets seized in 2021, when more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. Two-thirds of those deaths were caused by fentanyl, according to U.S. public health data.
Anne Milgram, the DEA administrator, said the seizures recorded by the agency this year contained enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in the United States,” home to about 330 million residents.
Finally, we're talking fentanyl!__________________
DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022
Congrats to the White House on another major Biden win.
Just as the moral genius of Obama was giving health care to the children of people who were calling him the N-word, the moral genius of Joe Biden is to intercept fentanyl before it winds up in the bloodstream of red state voters.
Contrast this to Trump, who deliberately ignored COVID in the early stages because it was initially killing people in Queens, Seattle, and LA County. Or kind of like how conservatives in the 80s and 90s thought that the best way to deal with crack was through criminality instead of health and rehabilitation because the stereotype of the average crack user was … well, you know the rest.
How much of that fentanyl was slated for delivery to the Lakers?
