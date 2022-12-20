DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022 - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Free Your Mind
Reload this Page DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 02:16 PM   #1
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here
Posts: 70,802
Local Time: 03:37 PM
DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022
DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022

https://www.washingtonpost.com/natio...ures-2022-dea/



The Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday it has seized more than 379 million potentially fatal doses of illegal fentanyl this year, as Mexican drug-trafficking organizations continue to flood the United States with the cheap synthetic opioid responsible for record numbers of U.S. overdose deaths.

The agency said it has confiscated more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder and 50.6 million illegal fentanyl tablets so far in 2022. That was twice the number of tablets seized in 2021, when more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. Two-thirds of those deaths were caused by fentanyl, according to U.S. public health data.

Anne Milgram, the DEA administrator, said the seizures recorded by the agency this year contained enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in the United States,” home to about 330 million residents.
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:17 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 27,856
Local Time: 02:37 PM
Finally, we're talking fentanyl!
__________________
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #3
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Irvine511's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,993
Local Time: 04:37 PM
DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022
Congrats to the White House on another major Biden win.

Just as the moral genius of Obama was giving health care to the children of people who were calling him the N-word, the moral genius of Joe Biden is to intercept fentanyl before it winds up in the bloodstream of red state voters.

Contrast this to Trump, who deliberately ignored COVID in the early stages because it was initially killing people in Queens, Seattle, and LA County. Or kind of like how conservatives in the 80s and 90s thought that the best way to deal with crack was through criminality instead of health and rehabilitation because the stereotype of the average crack user was … well, you know the rest.
Irvine511 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:57 PM   #4
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 33,105
Local Time: 03:37 PM
How much of that fentanyl was slated for delivery to the Lakers?
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:37 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×