Chauvin Trial Begins today. Character assassination of George Floyd will commence. Chauvin's lawyers are allegedly going to say George Floyd died from drugs in his system.



If Chauvin isn't convicted of maximum charges, I don't even know what to say and there is no such thing as justice.