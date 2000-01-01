|Today, 06:36 AM
|#1
|
New Yorker
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: New Jersey
Posts: 2,830
Local Time: 11:54 AM
|
Baby Names
I never realized how difficult it could be naming a baby boy. I’m more in the traditional naming camp and my wife is a bit more a fan of trendier names. Of course Im giving her preference of the name since she is mommy and all (she wants a name that ends in N) We’re having difficulty though choosing between a few final names. Particularly in the case of Evan and Ronan. Im American of Irish descent (grandfather) so obviously Ronan fits the bill. Evan is a nice name and I think is a little safer than Ronan but it is of Welsh descent.__________________
Any thoughts on these names (or any names that end in N) and input on baby name choice experience?
|Today, 06:38 AM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,790
Local Time: 07:54 AM
|
Evan
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|