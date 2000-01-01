Baby Names - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Free Your Mind
Reload this Page Baby Names
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 06:36 AM   #1
New Yorker
 
Gonna Run 2 U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: New Jersey
Posts: 2,830
Local Time: 11:54 AM
Baby Names
I never realized how difficult it could be naming a baby boy. I’m more in the traditional naming camp and my wife is a bit more a fan of trendier names. Of course Im giving her preference of the name since she is mommy and all (she wants a name that ends in N) We’re having difficulty though choosing between a few final names. Particularly in the case of Evan and Ronan. Im American of Irish descent (grandfather) so obviously Ronan fits the bill. Evan is a nice name and I think is a little safer than Ronan but it is of Welsh descent.

Any thoughts on these names (or any names that end in N) and input on baby name choice experience?
__________________
Gonna Run 2 U is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:38 AM   #2
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,790
Local Time: 07:54 AM
Evan
MrPryck2U is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:54 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×