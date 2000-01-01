Gonna Run 2 U New Yorker



Baby Names I never realized how difficult it could be naming a baby boy. I’m more in the traditional naming camp and my wife is a bit more a fan of trendier names. Of course Im giving her preference of the name since she is mommy and all (she wants a name that ends in N) We’re having difficulty though choosing between a few final names. Particularly in the case of Evan and Ronan. Im American of Irish descent (grandfather) so obviously Ronan fits the bill. Evan is a nice name and I think is a little safer than Ronan but it is of Welsh descent.



