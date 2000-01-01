U2 backing tracks for sale - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 03:56 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 10
Local Time: 06:42 PM
U2 backing tracks for sale
Hello, everybody.
I have been playing in a U2 tribute band in Brazil for 20 years.
Now I'm prepared to sell backing tracks for you guys out there who needed them.
I accept paypal and for individual tracks I charge 20 US dollars. For a full package or exclusive setlists, email me at rogbastos@hotmail.com.
The tracks are in stereo mp3 format, side L (sequencers) and R (click for the drummer).
For examples, click here:





Thanks everybody!
