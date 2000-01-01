So drummers...how is Bram ? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Even Better Than The Real Thing ??
Reload this Page So drummers...how is Bram ?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 03:41 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
U2girl's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: slovenija
Posts: 21,103
Local Time: 11:15 PM
So drummers...how is Bram ?
Now that the opening night audio/video surfaced...how do you rate him ? Is he sticking to studio/Larry parts or is he adding his own touch to the songs?
I only heard Zoo station, which sounded pretty.by.the book. Desire sounds a tad different.
U2girl is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:15 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×