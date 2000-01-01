U2girl Blue Crack Addict



So drummers...how is Bram ? Now that the opening night audio/video surfaced...how do you rate him ? Is he sticking to studio/Larry parts or is he adding his own touch to the songs?

I only heard Zoo station, which sounded pretty.by.the book. Desire sounds a tad different.