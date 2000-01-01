Harry Giles Babyface

Placement of Larry's Crashes for his 1987 Kit

Paiste 2002 Sound Edge hi-hats - 14"

Paiste 3000 Rude Crash/Rides - 18" (2)

Paiste 2002 heavy crash - 18"

Paiste 2002 medium crash - 18"

I know that he has the Paiste 3000 Rude Crash/Rides - 18" setup on the middle left and outside right, however I am unsure of which crash is which when it comes to the outside left and middle right. One is obviously the Paiste 2002 heavy crash - 18", and the other is the Paiste 2002 medium crash - 18". I know he used the heavy crash on his outside left side during the unforgettable fire era, but he may have switched it for this tour. I think the medium crash is a bit more "pale looking" (I might be very wrong there) and it looks the the middle right cymbal is a bit more pale than the outside left cymbal (although that could just be the lighting of the stage). I'm trying to recreate his kit and any help would be much appreciated. I took some screenshots of the full cymbal setup as well as a screenshot of the left side of his kit (incase the writing on the outside left is somehow readable to any of you guys).



