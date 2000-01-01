Discotheque effects? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Even Better Than The Real Thing ??
Reload this Page Discotheque effects?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 04:36 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Doncaster
Posts: 16
Local Time: 11:12 PM
Discotheque effects?
Anyone know what Edge might have used on the live versions of Discotheque (PopMart)? I'm hearing three sounds in the song:

1. Octave Down -> Drive (Main Riff/ Chorus - octave off for chorus)

2. Delay -> Shimmer (Bridge)

3. Filter -> Fuzz (Outro)

I know he used the Eventide H3000 for the octave effect on "Preset 1", but the overdrive sound is quite unique - very broken-up sounding. Doesn't sound like an OD-2 or SD-1, so what could it be? EHX Hot Tubes, or something from one of the rack units?

For "Preset 3", I have no idea - is this an envelope filter into a Lovetone Big Cheese? The filter sounds like its controlled manually, but doesn't sound like a regular wah. Any ideas? Can the A3 or one of the Digitech Rack units produce such a filter effect?
MrTheEdge1996 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:12 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×