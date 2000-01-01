Can A Guitar Player/Expert Explain This To Me Please - U2 Feedback

Today, 12:55 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: Thank you for your service Bono
Posts: 28,958
Local Time: 01:44 PM
Can A Guitar Player/Expert Explain This To Me Please
In easy to understand non guitar technical language please

I'm really interested in what it all means

https://www.musicradar.com/news/uafx-amp-pedals-the-edge-u2-Las-vegas-sphere

"The Edge confirms his switch from amps to Universal Audio's UAFX pedals for U2's Las Vegas Sphere shows: "It's a case of high-level complexity to make it sound simple"
Today, 01:44 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,605
Local Time: 12:44 PM
Essentially, guitar players usually like specific amps (think Marshall, Fender, Peavey) for their sound and then use effects pedals in addition. It appears as though The Edge is using strictly analog effects now. Not very uncommon as I have connected my effects pedal to my soundboard before when playing live. That way all volume controls including vocals all run through your PA.
