mikal Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Nov 2000 Location: Black Lodge Posts: 28,605 Local Time: 12:44 PM

Essentially, guitar players usually like specific amps (think Marshall, Fender, Peavey) for their sound and then use effects pedals in addition. It appears as though The Edge is using strictly analog effects now. Not very uncommon as I have connected my effects pedal to my soundboard before when playing live. That way all volume controls including vocals all run through your PA.