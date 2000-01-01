Edge_Orchestra Rock n' Roll Doggie

FOB



Join Date: May 2007 Location: * The Edge's Guitar Storage Room * Posts: 8,576 Local Time: 02:22 PM

Adam Clayton signature Fender bass amp



They aren't cheap but they are pretty great amps. $2,199.





A few of the tribute Adam's online have posted some pics and videos. All say they are pretty happy with their purchase.



It's good to see a company like Fender recognize Adam's talent. This IS Fender's first Signature Bass Amp.



There are certainly plenty of detractors out there. But like Edge has said, if they don't like U2, they aren't trying hard enough Not that it is much of an effort to like all/most of the brilliant songs in the U2 catalog.



Link to Fender's site with the specs:

https://www.fender.com/en-US/guitar-...248500000.html





Link to Adam's Fender video:

https://youtu.be/2QdgXjo1ZC8 Adam is making out like a bandit at Fender. They've made a few bass guitars for him and now a bass amp.They aren't cheap but they are pretty great amps. $2,199.A few of the tribute Adam's online have posted some pics and videos. All say they are pretty happy with their purchase.It's good to see a company like Fender recognize Adam's talent. This IS Fender's first Signature Bass Amp.There are certainly plenty of detractors out there. But like Edge has said, if they don't like U2, they aren't trying hard enoughNot that it is much of an effort to like all/most of the brilliant songs in the U2 catalog.