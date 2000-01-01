|
|
|Today, 05:34 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2005
Posts: 223
Local Time: 12:12 PM
|
Achtung Baby Magazine Articles
Having just read the brilliant article about recording Achtung Baby and Zooropa in Sound on Sound, I wondered, whether there are are any more articles like that, focusing on the technical aspects or not…
I would be happy if you would share what you got
|
|
|