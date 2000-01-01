Hollow Island Refugee



Join Date: Jan 2011 Posts: 2,304 Local Time: 01:13 PM

U2 on new T Rex tribute In U2 At the End of the World they discussed covering Bang a Gong for a tribute - it's interesting that they're getting around to it now but it would have better if the band of the mid 90s had tackled the song. It would also be better if Elton John wasn't on it.







01 Kesha – “Children Of The Revolution”

02 Nick Cave – “Cosmic Dancer”

03 Joan Jett – “Jeepster”

04 Devendra Banhart – “Scenescof”

05 Lucinda Williams – “Life’s A Gas”

06 Peaches – “Solid Gold, Easy Action”

07 BØRNS – “Dawn Storm”

08 Beth Orton – “Hippy Gumbo”

09 King Khan – “I Love To Boogie”

10 Gaby Moreno – “Beltane Walk”

11 U2 – “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” (Feat. Elton John)

12 John Cameron Mitchell – “Diamond Meadows”

13 Emily Haines – “Ballrooms Of Mars”

14 Father John Misty – “Main Man”

15 Perry Farrell – “Rock On”

16 Elysian Fields – “The Street And Babe Shadow”

17 Gavin Friday – “The Leopards”

18 Nena – “Metal Guru”

19 Marc Almond – “Teenage Dream”

20 Helga Davis – “Organ Blues”

21 Todd Rundgren – “Planet Queen”

22 Jessie Harris – “Great Horse”

23 Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl – “Mambo Son”

24 Victoria Willians & Julian Lennon – “Pilgrim’s Tail”

25 David Johansen – “Bang A Gong (Get It On) – Reprise”

26 Maria McKee – “She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan”