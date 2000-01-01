U2 on new T Rex tribute - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong > Where The Album Has A Name - Songs of Experience
Reload this Page U2 on new T Rex tribute
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
 
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,304
Local Time: 01:13 PM
U2 on new T Rex tribute
In U2 At the End of the World they discussed covering Bang a Gong for a tribute - it's interesting that they're getting around to it now but it would have better if the band of the mid 90s had tackled the song. It would also be better if Elton John wasn't on it.



01 Kesha – “Children Of The Revolution”
02 Nick Cave – “Cosmic Dancer”
03 Joan Jett – “Jeepster”
04 Devendra Banhart – “Scenescof”
05 Lucinda Williams – “Life’s A Gas”
06 Peaches – “Solid Gold, Easy Action”
07 BØRNS – “Dawn Storm”
08 Beth Orton – “Hippy Gumbo”
09 King Khan – “I Love To Boogie”
10 Gaby Moreno – “Beltane Walk”
11 U2 – “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” (Feat. Elton John)
12 John Cameron Mitchell – “Diamond Meadows”
13 Emily Haines – “Ballrooms Of Mars”
14 Father John Misty – “Main Man”
15 Perry Farrell – “Rock On”
16 Elysian Fields – “The Street And Babe Shadow”
17 Gavin Friday – “The Leopards”
18 Nena – “Metal Guru”
19 Marc Almond – “Teenage Dream”
20 Helga Davis – “Organ Blues”
21 Todd Rundgren – “Planet Queen”
22 Jessie Harris – “Great Horse”
23 Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl – “Mambo Son”
24 Victoria Willians & Julian Lennon – “Pilgrim’s Tail”
25 David Johansen – “Bang A Gong (Get It On) – Reprise”
26 Maria McKee – “She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan”
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:13 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×