The Little Things That Give You A Mercy Rip Off
U2start has this on their story. Apparently a taper has had it for years and was just hording it, as is the tradition.

https://m.soundcloud.com/denny-noreir/the-little-things-demo-aka-mercy-20?fbclid=PAAaZfUmuMcFg-DAQ91v75A_WjtR-_6mIG5_mb_0WWFmWVbAKZ6YIoeEnUvu4

It's as if they recorded Little Things over the music of Mercy. Do not like, but interesting nonetheless.
The taper owned it though. Oh wait….

It’s interesting. I wonder what year it was from. I remember reading that they had tried multiple versions of this song and it wasn’t until 2017 that they finally felt like they nailed it (they indeed did).
