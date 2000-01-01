|
|Today, 07:19 AM
|#1
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 75,061
Local Time: 08:24 AM
|
The Little Things That Give You A Mercy Rip Off
U2start has this on their story. Apparently a taper has had it for years and was just hording it, as is the tradition.__________________
https://m.soundcloud.com/denny-noreir/the-little-things-demo-aka-mercy-20?fbclid=PAAaZfUmuMcFg-DAQ91v75A_WjtR-_6mIG5_mb_0WWFmWVbAKZ6YIoeEnUvu4
It's as if they recorded Little Things over the music of Mercy. Do not like, but interesting nonetheless.
|Today, 08:03 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,608
Local Time: 07:24 AM
|
The taper owned it though. Oh wait….
It’s interesting. I wonder what year it was from. I remember reading that they had tried multiple versions of this song and it wasn’t until 2017 that they finally felt like they nailed it (they indeed did).
