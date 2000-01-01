Headache in a Suitcase Forum Administrator



The Little Things That Give You A Mercy Rip Off U2start has this on their story. Apparently a taper has had it for years and was just hording it, as is the tradition.



https://m.soundcloud.com/denny-noreir/the-little-things-demo-aka-mercy-20?fbclid=PAAaZfUmuMcFg-DAQ91v75A_WjtR-_6mIG5_mb_0WWFmWVbAKZ6YIoeEnUvu4



It's as if they recorded Little Things over the music of Mercy. Do not like, but interesting nonetheless.




