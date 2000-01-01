|
Today, 03:36 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,928
Local Time: 09:19 AM
|
Songs of Surrender - Discussion, reviews, impressions
Thread to discuss the recently released Songs of Surrender. Post your impressions, links to published reviews, alternate track lists etc here!__________________
Today, 03:59 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,744
Local Time: 06:19 PM
|
The first 3 songs that I went back to were Bad, Desire and The Miracle - each for slightly different reasons.
Bad is the early standout for me, it was the first one that brought a smile to my face. In my opinion, they preserved it’s “epicness” while slightly changing it around.
Desire was probably the most surprising one. It’s funky and the “fat lady” voice gives it a nice touch. As for The Miracle, the lyric changes towards the chorus caught me off guard. Interesting, to say the least.
Need to spend a little more time with the others.
Today, 03:59 PM
|#3
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,928
Local Time: 09:19 AM
|
I’m trying to capture EBW so I can add it to the zip file, and I’ll post it here soon.
Today, 04:16 PM
|#4
|
Refugee
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Roermond, Netherlands
Posts: 1,788
Local Time: 11:19 PM
|
Well, I fell asleep during the first listen. It didn't keep my attention and some songs I found them quite boring.
My feeling is that a lot of the fire and urgency of the original songs have disappeared in these stripped down reinventions ... when I hear WOWY, SHWILF, Streets, Stay, Dirty Day (and many others)... I long for the original versions.
I also don't get the idea of this whole concept and besides for me it's just another chapter of the big Bono & The Edge show..
Some songs got an interesting edit, but for me it would have been enough (and nice!) if they would have dropped them every other week during the times of the lockdowns... what we need now, after this COVID-period is new hard rocking U2 songs!
Today, 04:17 PM
|#5
|
Refugee
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Roermond, Netherlands
Posts: 1,788
Local Time: 11:19 PM
|
Most songs feel like nice B-sides ...
