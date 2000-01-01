phommel Refugee

Join Date: Nov 2000 Location: Roermond, Netherlands Posts: 1,788 Local Time: 11:19 PM

Well, I fell asleep during the first listen. It didn't keep my attention and some songs I found them quite boring.



My feeling is that a lot of the fire and urgency of the original songs have disappeared in these stripped down reinventions ... when I hear WOWY, SHWILF, Streets, Stay, Dirty Day (and many others)... I long for the original versions.



I also don't get the idea of this whole concept and besides for me it's just another chapter of the big Bono & The Edge show..



Some songs got an interesting edit, but for me it would have been enough (and nice!) if they would have dropped them every other week during the times of the lockdowns... what we need now, after this COVID-period is new hard rocking U2 songs!