User: Change the lyrics of Where The Streets Have No Name by U2 to be about eating at The Olive Garden



ChatGPT:



I want to be where the breadsticks are warm Where the pasta is endless, and so is the charm Where the soup and salad never do us harm I want to be where the breadsticks are warm



I will take you there where the plates are full Where the drinks never run dry, and the tastes are oh so dull Where the servers wear aprons, and the customers are cool I will take you there where the plates are full



Where the streets have no name Where the pasta is endless, and the breadsticks are flame Where the cheese and alfredo, is all that we claim Where the streets have no name



Where the breadsticks are warm And the unlimited soup and salad swarm Where the Olive Garden is our only charm Where the breadsticks are warm