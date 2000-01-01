|
|Today, 05:15 PM
|#1
|
Ghost of Love
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: In The Ballroom of The Crystal Lights
Posts: 19,961
Local Time: 06:00 PM
|
Songs of (Artificial) Intelligence
Your best plagiAItin' U2 lyrics, here.
We Are The Children Of The Light
In this world of pain and strife
We search for meaning in our life
And though it seems so far away
We hold on tight to hope each day
Chorus:
Oh, we are the children of the light
Guided by love through the darkest night
We lift our voice in song and rhyme
Shining a beacon for all of time
The road ahead is long and winding
With twists and turns that keep us climbing
But through it all, we stay on course
With hearts ablaze and passion outpoured
[Chorus]
Bridge:
And when the storm clouds start to gather
We stand our ground, we won't surrender
For we know that love will see us through
And carry us to brighter skies anew
[Chorus]
Outro:
And as we walk this path together
Our hearts united, now and forever
We sing a song of hope and peace
For all the world, for all release.
__________________
band on fb
|Today, 05:59 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here
Posts: 71,269
Local Time: 06:00 PM
|
User: Change the lyrics of Where The Streets Have No Name by U2 to be about eating at The Olive Garden
2 / 2
ChatGPT:
I want to be where the breadsticks are warm Where the pasta is endless, and so is the charm Where the soup and salad never do us harm I want to be where the breadsticks are warm
I will take you there where the plates are full Where the drinks never run dry, and the tastes are oh so dull Where the servers wear aprons, and the customers are cool I will take you there where the plates are full
Where the streets have no name Where the pasta is endless, and the breadsticks are flame Where the cheese and alfredo, is all that we claim Where the streets have no name
Where the breadsticks are warm And the unlimited soup and salad swarm Where the Olive Garden is our only charm Where the breadsticks are warm
