Songs of _________________; New album discussion #7



So what's most likely?

Songs of a Surrender?

Album of new songs?

One-off single ala Invisible?

Tiesto-remix? Anything is possible for u2 fans! Including nothing.





RE: the next new song album.. a question for the spiritual among us - what follows Surrender, and precedes Death (Ascent)? I'd put money on the album title reflecting this. Cant you just see Bono dreaming up this arc?



Songs of Innocence

Songs of Experience

Songs of Surrender

Songs of Redemption? Salvation?

