Old Today, 09:41 AM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
Registered Dude's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: NWT
Posts: 4,714
Local Time: 11:18 AM
Songs of _________________; New album discussion #7
What the heck is going on? Who knows. There's been a feeling we might get something this November. But we also know we should know better.

So what's most likely?
  • Songs of a Surrender?
  • Album of new songs?
  • One-off single ala Invisible?
  • Tiesto-remix?
Anything is possible for u2 fans! Including nothing.


RE: the next new song album.. a question for the spiritual among us - what follows Surrender, and precedes Death (Ascent)? I'd put money on the album title reflecting this. Cant you just see Bono dreaming up this arc?

Songs of Innocence
Songs of Experience
Songs of Surrender
Songs of Redemption? Salvation?
Songs of Ascent
Old Today, 10:53 AM   #2
War Child
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Posts: 799
Local Time: 09:18 AM
Songs of Expiration
Old Today, 11:05 AM   #3
War Child
 
pacemaker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: a city with banks and cathedrals
Posts: 930
Local Time: 12:18 PM
Songs of Patience
Unread Today, 11:10 AM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 27,489
Local Time: 11:18 AM
Hey Siri, Play U2

"Opening up YouTube"

LFG!
