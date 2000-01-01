|
|Today, 09:41 AM
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Songs of _________________; New album discussion #7
What the heck is going on? Who knows. There's been a feeling we might get something this November. But we also know we should know better.__________________
So what's most likely?
RE: the next new song album.. a question for the spiritual among us - what follows Surrender, and precedes Death (Ascent)? I'd put money on the album title reflecting this. Cant you just see Bono dreaming up this arc?
Songs of Innocence
Songs of Experience
Songs of Surrender
Songs of Redemption? Salvation?
Songs of Ascent
|Today, 10:53 AM
War Child
Songs of Expiration__________________
|Today, 11:05 AM
War Child
Songs of Patience
|Today, 11:10 AM
Blue Crack Addict
Hey Siri, Play U2
"Opening up YouTube"
LFG!
