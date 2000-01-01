|
|
|Today, 08:08 AM
|#1
|
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Virginia
Posts: 649
Local Time: 08:57 AM
|
Next Album Rumours Thread III - The Gospel of Adam
May we all turn to Mr. Clayton during these tough times for not only style inspo, but also for the non-hyperbole soundbites about what might be next.__________________
|Today, 08:56 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,983
Local Time: 08:57 AM
|
Well he does look like Moses these days...
|
|
|