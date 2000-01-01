JimmyChicken Acrobat

Join Date: Jun 2001 Posts: 363 Local Time: 03:17 PM

New Album "Ready to Go" according to Adam



Finally, are you working on new songs for the next U2 record?

We are. There’s always something on the go, as I’m sure Edge mentioned. We did some recording last year that got us some really great starting points and complete songs. There’s an album ready to go, we’re just not ready to sure when we want to press that button.



Oh. Wow.

When I say ready to go, I mean ready to be completed. Let’s put it that way. From the July 2 Rolling Stone article " Adam Clayton on Quarantine Life, U2’s SiriusXM Channel and Future Plans We are. There’s always something on the go, as I’m sure Edge mentioned. We did some recording last year that got us some really great starting points and complete songs. There’s an album ready to go, we’re just not ready to sure when we want to press that button.When I say ready to go, I mean ready to be completed. Let’s put it that way.



