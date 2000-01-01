|
|Today, 09:06 AM
Acrobat
New Album "Ready to Go" according to Adam
From the July 2 Rolling Stone article "Adam Clayton on Quarantine Life, U2's SiriusXM Channel and Future Plans"
Finally, are you working on new songs for the next U2 record?
We are. There’s always something on the go, as I’m sure Edge mentioned. We did some recording last year that got us some really great starting points and complete songs. There’s an album ready to go, we’re just not ready to sure when we want to press that button.
Oh. Wow.
When I say ready to go, I mean ready to be completed. Let’s put it that way.
|Today, 09:23 AM
New Yorker
New Album "Ready to Go" according to Adam
It’s nowhere near done. Reading between the lines it sounds like like they still need to record it and then rewrite them again two times.__________________
I hope Bono truly takes this break in from the pandemic and rests up. He’s had a rough go the past few years. I don’t mind the wait.
|Today, 09:59 AM
Blue Crack Supplier
Fuck that clickbait title.
He clarifies what "ready to go" means and by their practices we're talking 2+ years.
