New Album Discussion 9 - Larry needs new arms, ba rum pa pum pum

U2 is allgedly planning to make plans to play a small venue just off the Vegas Strip this fall. Carrot Top to open.

There's a new album of newly recorded old songs supposedly now due in March.

Lead single of Songs of Surrender - With or Without Larry.

Larry is getting new arms made out of titanium - just like they use on the Space Shuttle.

Bono and Edge recently recorded a cover of Little Drummer Boy to help cover the costs of Larry's surgery.

Adam is planning on reinacting Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" scene this weekend at The Kennedy Center Honors.

These are all confirmed rumors from multiple sauces.



