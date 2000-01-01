|
New Album Discussion 1 - Songs of..... - Unreasonable guitar album
Starting a new string of threads following the release of Songs of Surrender.__________________
What we know:
- Bono, Edge and Adam have mentioned a rock album with unreasonable guitars.
- U2songs previously reported it was done, but Larry's injury has caused some back-tracking from the band, who are looking to "get through" the Vegas shows before making a solid plan.
- Writing and recording is clearly happening, even with Adam's recent comment about it being "minimal" recording.
- Songs of.... titles are seemingly around for a bit longer.
- Current timeline looks to be optimistic for March 2024, pessimistic late 2024/early 2025.
